Maine State

wabi.tv

Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Upland Guide School

AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?

Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine's Hire A Vet results released

Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Thank You Dr. Shah!

Let’s give a shout out to a guy who sometimes had a thankless job, but always did it with class, grace, and a great sense of humor!. Yesterday, when Governor Janet Mills announced that Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it made me a little sad, so I thought this would be the perfect time to show him a little love and appreciation for the amazing work he did here in the State of Maine.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area

Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
MAINE STATE
police1.com

Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
MAINE STATE
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warning for Parts of Maine

Snow, sleet, and rain will continue for Cape Cod and the Islands. Accumulating snowfall is mainly west of the canal for now. The rest of New England stays partly to mostly cloudy East, and mostly sunny to the West. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Downeast Maine, and...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE

