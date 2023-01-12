Let’s give a shout out to a guy who sometimes had a thankless job, but always did it with class, grace, and a great sense of humor!. Yesterday, when Governor Janet Mills announced that Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it made me a little sad, so I thought this would be the perfect time to show him a little love and appreciation for the amazing work he did here in the State of Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO