wabi.tv
Dr. Nirav Shah stepping down as Maine CDC Director
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills has announced Maine’s CDC Director Nirav Shah is leaving his role here in the state. In a statement from her office, it says Dr. Shah has been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC). Director Shah will assume the new role, second in leadership under U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, in March.
foxbangor.com
Upland Guide School
AUGUSTA — Two former police officers are teaching Mainers how to start their own businesses right out of the woods…. Five years ago, Dave Tyrol and Michael Tuminaro started helping people discover the beauty of Maine’s outdoors as licensed guides and for the past two they’ve been teaching others how they can do it too.
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine
Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors. But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.
WGME
Maine's Hire A Vet results released
Maine's annual Hire A Vet campaign was another success this year. The results of the annual event have been released now with nearly 200 veterans finding a new job in the last year. The state says 186 veterans were hired across in-person and virtual events. The goal was 100 veterans hired by 100 employers in 100 days.
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
Thank You Dr. Shah!
Let’s give a shout out to a guy who sometimes had a thankless job, but always did it with class, grace, and a great sense of humor!. Yesterday, when Governor Janet Mills announced that Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, had been appointed Principal Deputy Director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it made me a little sad, so I thought this would be the perfect time to show him a little love and appreciation for the amazing work he did here in the State of Maine.
YAHOO!
Rooks: $450 ‘relief’ checks provided, now Maine can get down to business
A month after it was put on the docket, the Legislature swiftly passed and Gov. Janet Mills signed a “Winter Energy Relief” bill on its regular opening day, Jan. 4. The $474 million spending proposal, LD 3, was a curious production, about which more in a moment. It...
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Who Won $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Bought in York County, Maine?
Excitement is high with mystery in the air as employees at the Maine Lottery that sold the Mega Millions ticket with an annuity jackpot of $1.35 billion wonder who bought it. The sole jackpot winning ticket with a cash value of $724.6 million was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon. When it was purchased, where and by whom are still unknown.
SNAP benefits to return to normal
An increase in SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be coming to an end.
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died
PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warning for Parts of Maine
Snow, sleet, and rain will continue for Cape Cod and the Islands. Accumulating snowfall is mainly west of the canal for now. The rest of New England stays partly to mostly cloudy East, and mostly sunny to the West. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Downeast Maine, and...
Report: EMS providers in Maine are at the 'edge of a cliff'
MAINE, USA — "EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it," a new commission report studying emergency medical services in Maine says. "And changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist."
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
