Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Congressman Dale Strong lands top choice in House committee assignments

Dale Strong, Alabama’s newest congressman, landed his top choice for committee assignments. Strong, representing north Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, announced Monday the House steering committee has nominated him to the House Armed Services Committee. It’s the first committee nomination Strong has announced. His nomination is expected be...
