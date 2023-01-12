Read full article on original website
Related
UMS-Wright football coach Terry Curtis returning for Year No. 51 in 2023
Terry Curtis, the winningest coach in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, is returning for Year No. 51. Curtis told AL.com on Tuesday that he would be back on the UMS-Wright sideline next fall after, at least briefly, contemplating retirement. “I think about it every year now,” Curtis said. “I...
Jim Harbaugh remains with Wolverines: ‘My heart is at the University of Michigan’
Jim Harbaugh will remain with Michigan, saying his “heart is at the University of Michigan” in a released a statement Monday. Harbaugh had been linked to potential NFL openings, but, in the end, will remain with the Wolverines. “I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0