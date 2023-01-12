Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
The woman who has accused former NFL star Antonio Brown of domestic violence is now claiming that he also sent explicit videos to her young son. According to TMZ Sports, the woman made this claim in a 911 call during a November dispute with Brown. The woman, who remains unnamed, stated that she and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer had a “little argument” at their home in Florida. Brown is the father of her three children.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making headlines again for his involvement in a $100 million lawsuit against the police. The lawsuit is on behalf of the family of Rob Adams, who was shot and killed by police in an alleged response to a 911 call about an armed man. The incident was caught on CCTV and body cam footage, which shows the police chasing Adams before opening fire. The police claim that Adams was armed, but his mother, Tamika King, says the object in question was actually a mobile phone.
