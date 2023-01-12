ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Kay Ivey to begin 2nd term as Alabama governor today

Kay Ivey, the first woman elected twice as Alabama’s governor, begins her second full term with a swearing-in and inaugural speech at the Alabama Capitol this morning. Ivey, 78, takes the oath of office at a ceremony that also includes swearing-in of the state’s other constitutional officers. A parade will follow the ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m.
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Rainsville Native Named State Director

MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
RAINSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions

One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Retired Illinois politician recalls encounters with Martin Luther King Jr. while in Montgomery

Jesse White recalls a request made of him and a dozen freshman pledges to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to attend a Montgomery church service in the early 1950s. The request came from the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a mentor to the minister scheduled to preach that Sunday inside a small church in northern Montgomery. Abernathy was a “big brother” to the Scroller Club that consisted of fraternity pledges at what is now Alabama State University.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
altoday.com

Legislature does not appear to be poised to address gambling

The Alabama Legislature met for two days this week for an organizational session in which they elected leadership, appointed committee chairs, and approved updates to the rules for the next four years. The regular session begins on March 7, 2023. One issue that could come up is gambling. The Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement

The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
ALABAMA STATE
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL
