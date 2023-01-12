Read full article on original website
Kay Ivey to begin 2nd term as Alabama governor today
Kay Ivey, the first woman elected twice as Alabama’s governor, begins her second full term with a swearing-in and inaugural speech at the Alabama Capitol this morning. Ivey, 78, takes the oath of office at a ceremony that also includes swearing-in of the state’s other constitutional officers. A parade will follow the ceremony, which starts at 10 a.m.
southerntorch.com
Rainsville Native Named State Director
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-- Rainsville Native Dana Hall McCain has been named as State Director for Senator Katie Britt. McCain received her degree from Auburn University in 1995, majoring in public relations and communication. McCain worked as a columnist, writing about faith,culture and politics before joining the Britt team. “I prayed long...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urges feds to reverse decision on abortion pills
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins chief legal officers from 21 other states in a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration, slamming a federal rule change that makes it easier to get abortion pills. The letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf follows the Jan. 3 finalization...
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
Legacy Museum draws second-most visitors among Alabama’s paid tourism sites
The expanded Legacy Museum, opened by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery in 2021, now ranks as Alabama’s second-most popular paid attraction, the state tourism director said. More than 500,000 people a year now visit the Legacy Museum, “which made it the number two attraction for the whole state...
wdhn.com
Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
Retired Illinois politician recalls encounters with Martin Luther King Jr. while in Montgomery
Jesse White recalls a request made of him and a dozen freshman pledges to Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity to attend a Montgomery church service in the early 1950s. The request came from the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, a mentor to the minister scheduled to preach that Sunday inside a small church in northern Montgomery. Abernathy was a “big brother” to the Scroller Club that consisted of fraternity pledges at what is now Alabama State University.
I have a dream that one day in Alabama, MLK will no longer share a holiday with Robert E. Lee
A version of this tribute cartoon was first posted in 2020. “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.” - Martin Luther King Jr. Pardon me for tweaking one of my favorite quotes by Dr. King, but here goes ... “You can kill the dreamer...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
‘The trees look like toothpicks’ – Alabama governor, senator tour tornado’s path, vow support
Governor Kay Ivey traveled to Selma Friday to survey the damage of the tornado that struck the city on Thursday. Ivey was accompanied by Senator Katie Britt on the trip and they briefly spoke to the media. Ivey declared a State of Emergency in Selma on Thursday. “The storm was...
Devastating Alabama tornadoes leave residents ‘really concerned about what happens next’ in Selma
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
altoday.com
Legislature does not appear to be poised to address gambling
The Alabama Legislature met for two days this week for an organizational session in which they elected leadership, appointed committee chairs, and approved updates to the rules for the next four years. The regular session begins on March 7, 2023. One issue that could come up is gambling. The Alabama...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
wvasfm.org
Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement
The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
As Alabama tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
