Last week, the Connecticut General Assembly’s long session got underway, and it is our sincere hope that our elected representatives work cohesively to move Connecticut forward. As members of CT169Strong, a grassroots group dedicated to informing Connecticut’s residents on zoning matters, we believe residents deserve better from our elected legislators, salaried housing advocates and paid developer lobbyists who have been proposing onerous zoning and housing policies over the recent legislative sessions. Residents deserve to be made aware of the details and consequences of proposed legislation, yet instead the contents of the bills have been obscured and constituents have been misled.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO