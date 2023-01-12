Read full article on original website
Seven CT counties have 'high' community levels of COVID-19, CDC says
Seven of Connecticut's eight counties have "high" levels of COVID-19 in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with an increase in hospitalizations for the disease. New London County is the only county in the "medium" range. Because all eight Connecticut counties are either in the...
Opinion: It’s time to put local communities and affordability first in CT
Last week, the Connecticut General Assembly’s long session got underway, and it is our sincere hope that our elected representatives work cohesively to move Connecticut forward. As members of CT169Strong, a grassroots group dedicated to informing Connecticut’s residents on zoning matters, we believe residents deserve better from our elected legislators, salaried housing advocates and paid developer lobbyists who have been proposing onerous zoning and housing policies over the recent legislative sessions. Residents deserve to be made aware of the details and consequences of proposed legislation, yet instead the contents of the bills have been obscured and constituents have been misled.
Editorial: From summers in tobacco fields to challenging Hoover, MLK spent memorable days in CT
The fullness of King’s life, though, is in the details of his story. A deeper dig reveals bookmarks of events that took place in Connecticut that deserve revisiting on the holiday that bears King’s name. King first saw life outside of the segregated South when he left his...
SAM HOUSTON STATE 78, UTAH TECH 53
Percentages: FG .536, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Grant 2-5, Huefner 1-1, Ray 1-1, Wilkerson 1-3, Powers 1-5, May 0-2, Wrzeszcz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ezeagu 2, Ikpe, Wilkerson). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Huefner 3, Ikpe 2, May 2, Powers, Scroggins). Steals: 12...
