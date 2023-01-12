Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 12 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
When the trooper spoke to the driver, he smelled raw marijuana coming from the car.
YAHOO!
Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth
A South Bend man has been was sentenced in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. It was back in May 2019 when, according to court documents, Reid...
abc57.com
Man found guilty of reckless homicide in 2021 shooting on West Marion Street
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting death of a man on West Marion Street in January 2021, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. On Friday, a jury found 21-year-old Quincy Lunford of South Bend guilty for his...
East Chicago police hope to reduce crime with Atlas One app
Critical tips can be submitted straight from a user's phone using the app, allowing a witness to send pictures and videos to the department, all anonymously.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars
A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested on toll road for drugs, illegally-possessed gun and lying about ID
A man from South Bend was arrested by state police for keeping drugs, a gun, and lying about his identity to police. Indiana State Police investigators say that a moving violation started the incident early Monday morning around 3:20 a.m. The state trooper pulled over a silver Chevrolet on the Toll Road, around a mile west of the Elkhart Exit.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
WNDU
Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Chicago shootings: At least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.
