South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison

A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Man convicted of reckless homicide, not murder in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND ― A South Bend man facing murder charges was convicted of a lesser charge by a St. Joseph County jury on Friday after a week-long trial. Quincy Lunford, 21, was charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Andrew Blankenship in January 2021. Police and prosecutors originally alleged Lunford shot Blankenship with a rifle at a house on West Marion Street before stealing a car at gunpoint and then being arrested near the South Bend International Airport.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute meth

A South Bend man has been was sentenced in U.S. District Court after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Terrence Reid, 39, was sentenced to 150 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. It was back in May 2019 when, according to court documents, Reid...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man with criminal record to face another 15 years behind bars

A South Bend man with a criminal record will be heading back to prison for another 15 years. 32-year-old Shaquille Delaney pled guilty to distribution of meth. Delaney was last caught after repeatedly selling the drug to law enforcement officials, according to the Department of Justice. When officers searched his...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
WNDU

Police investigating after one shot on W. Western Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured after a shooting in South Bend on Thursday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of W. Western Avenue and Dundee Street around 3 p.m. One victim is confirmed to be in the hospital. The victim’s condition is unclear at this time....
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Munster police seeking shoplifter who stole laundry detergent from Strack & Van Til

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Munster, Indiana are asking for your help finding a shoplifting suspect with a penchant for cleaning products.Investigators say a man walked into the Strack and Van Til supermarket on New Year's Day, and stole a "large amount" of laundry detergent.Munster police released surveillance images of the shoplifter.Anyone recognizes the man is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Justin Palas at jpalas@munster.org or 219-836-6629. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
MUNSTER, IN

