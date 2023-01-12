ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. "(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air controller said in an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post Register

Mag's 3-pointer lifts Rutgers to OT win over Ohio State

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64 on Sunday. Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag's 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy