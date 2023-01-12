PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64 on Sunday. Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag's 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO