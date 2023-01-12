Read full article on original website
Related
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
Did Illini make 'addition by subtraction'?
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's comment that Skyy Clark's departure was "addition by subtraction" for Illinois basketball.
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December
The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Robert Beal tells Georgia football goodbye, prepares for 2023 NFL Draft
This past offseason, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal decided to come back to Athens for a fifth year as a Bulldog. Now, with his professional aspirations drawing closer, Beal announced on Friday that he will now prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "To the fans, students, faculty, and staff at...
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
Kentucky basketball's win at Tennessee makes media consider if John Calipari, Wildcats saved their season
Kentucky faced a mountain of adversity heading into Saturday's game against No. 5 Tennessee, the kind of adversity that comes from a historically bad loss, followed by a home defeat to South Carolina. But the Wildcats, heavy underdogs that they were, responded with their best performance of the year, winning 63-56 in Knoxville.
247Sports
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo sounds off on loss to Illinois, calls Skyy Clark 'addition by subtraction'
Michigan State saw its seven-game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling 75-66 at Illinois in a battle between two of the hotter teams in the Big Ten. Both the Spartans and Fighting Illini have played good basketball lately following uneven starts to the season, but coach Tom Izzo and Co. did not quite have enough to claim what would have been a quality win on the road in league play.
Video: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava talks early enrollment at Poly Bowl check-in
We had a chance to catch up with Tennessee quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava during the Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Iamaleava is the rare player who not only early enrolled at Tennessee, he has already been able to practice with the team during the Vols Bowl prep. He's a gifted signal...
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky
Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
Rutgers moves into AP Top 25 with No.23 ranking
Rutgers basketball has made the jump back into the Top 25. The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll was released today and Rutgers was voted in at the No.23 spot. The re-entry to the Top 25 is a long time coming. The last time Rutgers was ranked in the Top 25 was almost two years ago February of 2021. The Scarlet Knights flirted with the Top 25 last season but were never able to crack it.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0