The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo sounds off on loss to Illinois, calls Skyy Clark 'addition by subtraction'

Michigan State saw its seven-game winning streak snapped Friday night, falling 75-66 at Illinois in a battle between two of the hotter teams in the Big Ten. Both the Spartans and Fighting Illini have played good basketball lately following uneven starts to the season, but coach Tom Izzo and Co. did not quite have enough to claim what would have been a quality win on the road in league play.
James: Vols guards 'selfish' in loss to Kentucky

Fifth-ranked Tennessee outscored Kentucky by 13 points in the 25 minutes Uros Plavsic spent on the floor Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena, but the Wildcats outscored the Vols by 20 points in the 15 minutes Plavsic spent on the bench. The math tracks. Kentucky held off a late Tennessee charge...
Rutgers moves into AP Top 25 with No.23 ranking

Rutgers basketball has made the jump back into the Top 25. The latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll was released today and Rutgers was voted in at the No.23 spot. The re-entry to the Top 25 is a long time coming. The last time Rutgers was ranked in the Top 25 was almost two years ago February of 2021. The Scarlet Knights flirted with the Top 25 last season but were never able to crack it.
