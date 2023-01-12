Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Restaurant Charges 3% ‘Employee Benefits’ Fee
A Dallas restaurant owner has sparked debate after implementing an automatic 3% charge on guests’ bills on New Year’s Eve to help fund an employee benefit plan. “It’s a noble idea that they’re pursuing through ignoble tactics,” said user Dennis Behrman in a Google review for the restaurant, Rye, leaving a 1-star rating. “Fund the benefits program with an upfront and transparent price increase. Tacking a fee onto the tab is deceptive.”
Rising auto insurance costs lead some to take potentially pricey risks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list. And if you haven't looked closely at your recent renewal, you should – some customers are being hit with 20%, 30%, even 50% increases."It's across the board," says Mark Walker Jr, owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas. So, you could say that he's a middleman in the process and can agree that insurance companies are paying more to repair vehicles."Outrageous," he admits. "We're fixing cars now every day that cost $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000."He says insurance company claim costs...
Shopping around and negotiating bills might help you beat the high cost of medical care in DFW
DALLAS — This might make you feel a little…unwell. You may have recently heard the news that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas came to an agreement to continue covering care provided by one of the largest hospital systems in Texas, Southwestern Health Resources. That’s good enough news.
redriverradio.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
dallasexaminer.com
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely
With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its Future
Rumors and customer concern have permeated online regarding the longstanding location’s “closure.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and CBSNews.com.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
sachsenews.com
Property taxes due Jan. 31
As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas County Tax Office by the Monday, Jan. 31, deadline.
How North Texas farm is dealing with growing demand for eggs
DALLAS — Consumers continue to feel the weight of inflation at grocery stores across the country. The price of eggs is among items many shoppers are seeing a significant increase. However, economic experts believe the egg price situation isn’t your typical tale of inflation. “Egg prices are going...
Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers
Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now
FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
airwaysmag.com
1/13/1974: First Commercial Flight at Dallas/Fort Worth
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) welcomed its first commercial flights in 1974, four months after its inauguration. The first flight to use the brand new facility was American Airlines (AA) flight 341 from New York via Memphis and Little Rock. Dallas has had an...
dallasexpress.com
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
fortworthreport.org
New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen
Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Volunteers, donations needed for homeless count in Plano
The Annual Homeless Census allows the city of Plano to continue receiving funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. (Community Impact staff) Plano Neighborhood Services is seeking all available hands for its Annual Homeless Census count on Jan. 26 at the Plano Municipal Center. The volunteers...
Popular Dallas business continues to close locations
Could this be the end for Tuesday Morning? Fans of the popular chain of stores certainly hope not. Tuesday Morning is a household merchandise discount store popular with shoppers looking for prices below department stores.
dallasexpress.com
Local Vagrant Prefers Being Homeless
A local vagrant was recently recorded saying that he would rather remain homeless in Dallas than find housing. The video was captured by Jake Colglazier, executive director of Keep Dallas Safe. Colglazier catalogs and live streams illegal homeless encampments throughout Dallas every week, and this video was taken from one of those live streams.
