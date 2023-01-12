ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Restaurant Charges 3% ‘Employee Benefits’ Fee

A Dallas restaurant owner has sparked debate after implementing an automatic 3% charge on guests’ bills on New Year’s Eve to help fund an employee benefit plan. “It’s a noble idea that they’re pursuing through ignoble tactics,” said user Dennis Behrman in a Google review for the restaurant, Rye, leaving a 1-star rating. “Fund the benefits program with an upfront and transparent price increase. Tacking a fee onto the tab is deceptive.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Rising auto insurance costs lead some to take potentially pricey risks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with everything else that's costing more these days, add auto insurance to the list. And if you haven't looked closely at your recent renewal, you should – some customers are being hit with 20%, 30%, even 50% increases."It's across the board," says Mark Walker Jr, owner of Walker Autobody and Frame in South Dallas. So, you could say that he's a middleman in the process and can agree that insurance companies are paying more to repair vehicles."Outrageous," he admits. "We're fixing cars now every day that cost $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000."He says insurance company claim costs...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely

With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market

FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M

A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
sachsenews.com

Property taxes due Jan. 31

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas County Tax Office by the Monday, Jan. 31, deadline.
SACHSE, TX
WFAA

How North Texas farm is dealing with growing demand for eggs

DALLAS — Consumers continue to feel the weight of inflation at grocery stores across the country. The price of eggs is among items many shoppers are seeing a significant increase. However, economic experts believe the egg price situation isn’t your typical tale of inflation. “Egg prices are going...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Dickey’s To Pay $2.35 Million To Customers

Dallas-based company Dickey’s Barbecue is involved in a lawsuit after customers were involved in a data breach, releasing data on the dark web. The company agreed to pay $2.35 million to settle the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed (via Newsbreak), “unauthorized actors accessed Dickey’s point-of-sale systems and obtained...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now

FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
FRISCO, TX
airwaysmag.com

1/13/1974: First Commercial Flight at Dallas/Fort Worth

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) welcomed its first commercial flights in 1974, four months after its inauguration. The first flight to use the brand new facility was American Airlines (AA) flight 341 from New York via Memphis and Little Rock. Dallas has had an...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

New east Fort Worth mural gives Black businesses a chance to be seen

Artist Armando Castelan was up on an orange scaffolding using a paintbrush for hours on end. With each stroke of his brush, Castelan’s vision comes into shape: a mural honoring Black business in Fort Worth. The artwork is on the east-facing wall of Community Frontline’s headquarters, 2800 Yeager St. The mural is expected to be completed ahead of the start of Black Heritage Month in February.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Vagrant Prefers Being Homeless

A local vagrant was recently recorded saying that he would rather remain homeless in Dallas than find housing. The video was captured by Jake Colglazier, executive director of Keep Dallas Safe. Colglazier catalogs and live streams illegal homeless encampments throughout Dallas every week, and this video was taken from one of those live streams.
DALLAS, TX
