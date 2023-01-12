Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Eyewitness News
Catalytic converter thefts in Bristol
The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. The CDC recommends wearing masks in seven CT counties. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023...
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bristol Press
Sunday is a fun day to be at the library
BRISTOL – It’s warm, it’s free and it’s open on Sundays through the end of March. Bristol Public Library, that is. Families gathered in the Children’s Department for a Secret Storytime Sunday. Children’s Librarian Debie Alos read “The Lumberjack’s Beard” by Duncan Beedie and afterwards, everyone made their own crafts out of small tree ornaments.
Former alder, police sergeant announces bid for New Haven mayor
Another candidate officially joined the race for New Haven mayor.
NBC Connecticut
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
Family, friends remember Mubarak Soulemane on 3rd anniversary of teen’s death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven. The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face. Soulemane’s sister, […]
City of Groton bans smoking marijuana at parks, recreational areas
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s legal to buy recreational marijuana in Connecticut now but don’t expect to light up in Washington Park or any other park or recreational area owned by the City of Groton including Eastern Point Beach. “They’re gonna have a tough time with it because it’s been smelled on the beach before,” […]
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
mychamplainvalley.com
Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge
A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
Windsor sets town meeting on sale of parcels in town center
WINDSOR — The Town Council voted 7-2 at its Jan. 3 meeting to approve the sale and transfer of four parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $141,278, to further its downtown development plans. The sale now has to go to a special town meeting...
Bristol Press
Valerie Kilmas Rouleau
Valerie Klimas Rouleau of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023. The daughter of Vincent and Regina Klimas, Valerie was born on April 3, 1948. She attended St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and St. Joseph’s College in Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Valerie was passionate about nursing, and brought both humor and a commitment to patient advocacy to her 40 year career that spanned Bristol Hospital, the Newington VA, and Home Hospice.
Hamden residents to voice safety concerns at upcoming meeting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden residents will get the chance next week to let their safety concerns be heard. Mayor Lauren Garrett said a public meeting will locals’ voices be heard. “So I think this is a really great opportunity for people to voice their concerns, and hear some of the data from what we’ve […]
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
