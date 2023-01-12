ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Eyewitness News

Catalytic converter thefts in Bristol

The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol. The CDC recommends wearing masks in seven CT counties. Updated: Jan. 15, 2023...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
Bristol Press

Sunday is a fun day to be at the library

BRISTOL – It’s warm, it’s free and it’s open on Sundays through the end of March. Bristol Public Library, that is. Families gathered in the Children’s Department for a Secret Storytime Sunday. Children’s Librarian Debie Alos read “The Lumberjack’s Beard” by Duncan Beedie and afterwards, everyone made their own crafts out of small tree ornaments.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Cromwell Price Rite Closing After 14 Years

Grocery store chain Price Rite is closing their Cromwell location, according to a representative for the Wakefern Food Corporation. The grocery store, located on Berlin Road in Cromwell, has served the community and neighboring towns of both Middletown and Berlin for the last fourteen years. "Price Rite appreciates the loyalty...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

WTNH

1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

City of Groton bans smoking marijuana at parks, recreational areas

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s legal to buy recreational marijuana in Connecticut now but don’t expect to light up in Washington Park or any other park or recreational area owned by the City of Groton including Eastern Point Beach. “They’re gonna have a tough time with it because it’s been smelled on the beach before,” […]
GROTON, CT
mychamplainvalley.com

Connecticut man jailed on Vermont kidnapping charge

A Hartford, Connecticut man is in jail without bail on charges of kidnapping the driver of a tractor trailer at gunpoint on Interstate 89 in Vermont. In a Saturday email, the Berlin Police Department said he’s Barry Perez, 37. A big rig driver reportedly stopped his truck on the...
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Valerie Kilmas Rouleau

Valerie Klimas Rouleau of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2023. The daughter of Vincent and Regina Klimas, Valerie was born on April 3, 1948. She attended St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and St. Joseph’s College in Maryland, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing. Valerie was passionate about nursing, and brought both humor and a commitment to patient advocacy to her 40 year career that spanned Bristol Hospital, the Newington VA, and Home Hospice.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hamden residents to voice safety concerns at upcoming meeting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden residents will get the chance next week to let their safety concerns be heard. Mayor Lauren Garrett said a public meeting will locals’ voices be heard. “So I think this is a really great opportunity for people to voice their concerns, and hear some of the data from what we’ve […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

