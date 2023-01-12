ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
New York Post

TikTok offers to have third-party monitor if China spying on US users: report

TikTok has reportedly proposed to have an independent, third-party monitor check the social media app’s algorithms to determine if the Chinese government is accessing Americans’ user data. As part of the reported plan, US-based tech entities such as Oracle would review the code governing how TikTok chooses the videos that users see and which videos are deleted. The proposed reorganization is part of the ByteDance-owned app’s attempt to convince US lawmakers that it is not allowing Beijing to spy on American users of the popular video-sharing platform. TikTok has also offered to create a subsidiary, TikTok US Data Security (USDS), which would report...
WISCONSIN STATE

