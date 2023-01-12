TikTok has reportedly proposed to have an independent, third-party monitor check the social media app’s algorithms to determine if the Chinese government is accessing Americans’ user data. As part of the reported plan, US-based tech entities such as Oracle would review the code governing how TikTok chooses the videos that users see and which videos are deleted. The proposed reorganization is part of the ByteDance-owned app’s attempt to convince US lawmakers that it is not allowing Beijing to spy on American users of the popular video-sharing platform. TikTok has also offered to create a subsidiary, TikTok US Data Security (USDS), which would report...

