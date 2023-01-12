ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Which Browns DC target is the best fit? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
The Browns’ winners and losers of the 2022 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished their 2022 season 7-10, good enough for last place in the AFC North, and missed the playoffs. But that’s just the record, because both acclaim and criticism should be given in the same breath, even after a losing season. Who are the winners and losers from the Browns’ season?
CLEVELAND, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
CLEVELAND, OH
‘The most amazing 30 seconds I’ve ever been a part of’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient Bengals offensive performance Sunday night in the Wildcard round vs. the Ravens, but Burrow’s group did just enough to put the team in good position to have a chance and Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble recovery TD put the Bengals up 24-17 when the final whistle blew.
CINCINNATI, OH
