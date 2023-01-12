Which Browns DC target is the best fit? Ashley Bastock, Quincy Carrier on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Ethan Pocic stood out on the Browns’ offensive line this season and would love a 2nd year in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Center Ethan Pocic would love a second year with the Browns. Based on his performance in 2022, he made a strong argument for why he should get it. “I’d love to,” Pocic told cleveland.com last week. “That’s what I told the coaches and everything, we just gotta see how it goes.”
The Browns’ winners and losers of the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns finished their 2022 season 7-10, good enough for last place in the AFC North, and missed the playoffs. But that’s just the record, because both acclaim and criticism should be given in the same breath, even after a losing season. Who are the winners and losers from the Browns’ season?
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Cavaliers hire former fan-favorite to front office job
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced the official hire of former fan-favorite Anderson Varejao to the team's front office.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
‘The most amazing 30 seconds I’ve ever been a part of’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It wasn’t the prettiest or most efficient Bengals offensive performance Sunday night in the Wildcard round vs. the Ravens, but Burrow’s group did just enough to put the team in good position to have a chance and Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble recovery TD put the Bengals up 24-17 when the final whistle blew.
Why did Franmil Reyes fall so fast with the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: With all the improvements the Guardians made last year with...
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
Browns’ Joel Bitonio named AP All-Pro first team; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb chosen for second team
CLEVELAND -- The Browns have three All-Pro selections for the 2022 season. The teams were released by the Associated Press on Friday afternoon. Left guard Joel Bitonio was Cleveland’s lone first team selection. Edge rusher Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb were each named to the second team.
Question marks aplenty on Bengals’ offensive line after Jonah Williams’ left knee injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals entered Sunday’s wild card game against the Ravens with question marks about the right side of their offensive line. Now, though, those question marks exist for the entire unit. Left tackle Jonah Williams exited the game with a left knee injury, bringing into...
