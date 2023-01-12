ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Police Shot Teenager 18 Times in Fatal Confrontation

By Monica Obradovic
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK3zA_0kCfmDc300
A recently-released autopsy report obtained the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shines more light on St. Louis Metropolitan Police's killing of 16-year-old Darryl Ross.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police shot a 16-year-old boy more than a dozen times outside a north city gas station last fall.

First reported by the St. Louis Post Dispatch , a newly-released autopsy report revealed police shot Darryl Ross 18 times after the teen tried to run from police outside a Shell gas station in the Old North neighborhood on September 11.

Ross was shot 14 times in his torso, three times in his right arm and once in his left thigh.

Police said they were there that night watching several people with guns outside the gas station.

Ross’s mother previously told reporters that she and her son went to the gas station together, and Ross went inside to buy chicken fingers.

Police and the boy’s family have both previously agreed Ross was armed as he tried to run away from police. But other than that, their stories vary widely on what led up to Ross’s death.

Police said in an incident report at the time that when detectives pulled into the Shell’s parking lot wearing vests marked with POLICE, Ross quickly walked away to an alley to the side of the gas station.

[content-1]

Two unmarked police vehicles pulled up to Ross in the alley. He started to run after one officer got out of a vehicle and pointed a gun at Ross. The officer wore a black ballistic vest with POLICE marked on its front and back.

The detectives then chased Ross until he tripped over a curb. When he fell, police claimed Ross dropped a pistol, which he then grabbed for. That’s when officers shot him.

Video surveillance footage played for reporters last fall showed what led up to the altercation.

In the footage, Ross was seen dropping a black object and reaching for it as detectives approached him after his fall. The surveillance footage was blurry and contained no sound, so it was not clearly discernible whether Ross dropped a gun as police said.

Reporters were barred from recording the footage last fall and it has yet to be released.

Ross was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting. He lived in Jennings and was a student at Vashon High School.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 131

rahn
3d ago

I know!!!! then a cop tells you to stop..STOP! stop acting as though you don't have to listen. stop acting as though it doesn't apply to you. STOP calling the cops when you need their help, if you don't want to help them!

Reply(1)
31
Spider
2d ago

If one of my parents knew I was carrying a gun at 16 they would have called the police. This is a series of poor decisions, poor parenting and a poor outcome.

Reply
16
Paul Sedlacek
2d ago

He had a gun, he was running and dropped it, went to retrieve it! Is everyone supposed to guess what he was going to do next? No sympathy here I’m tired of this nonsense!

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

18-year-old shot, killed in East St. Louis; ISP investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Jan. 14. ISP reports the incident happened around 3:27 p.m. in the 800 block of North 80th Street. The Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group responded to investigate a homicide. An 18-year-old man of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Child injured during domestic incident in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City. Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m. Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
940
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy