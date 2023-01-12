Short North seeks community input on parking and transportation
Do you have an opinion on parking in the Short North? Of course you do — that’s what makes us all Columbusites after all.
Currently, the Short North Arts District wants to hear those opinions + is running a 10-minute survey to gauge your last few visits to the area. Was parking easy? Do you prefer a garage or street parking? How often do you visit? These are the kinds of questions the survey is asking, and you could win a $25 gift card to various local shops in the Short North just by filling it out.
While most of the survey options are multiple choice, there is a chance to write-in suggestions near the end.
