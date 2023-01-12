ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California extends inflation relief payment schedule. These groups are still waiting

California extended its inflation relief debit card mailing time frame one month, meaning some eligible California taxpayers could be waiting until February to get paid. The last group of people in line to receive their prepaid debit cards of up to $1,050 will be those who changed their address since filing their 2020 tax return. The California Franchise Tax Board’s new mailing time frame is Jan. 30 to Feb. 14.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Backstory Indicates TeSlaa, Arkansas Perfect Marriage in Quest for Respect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Wide receiver recruit Isaac TeSlaa could very well be the long lost brother of Grant and Drew Morgan. Everything from his story, demeanor and work ethic screams Morgan family values. TeSlaa has a story similar to so many Razorback underdog success stories. Small town. Check. Overlooked.
