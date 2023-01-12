ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Happening With Futu Holdings Stock Rising Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU, are trading higher Friday. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China is potentially...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tencent Music Entertainment Stock Today

Shares of Chinese companies, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR TME, are trading higher Friday afternoon. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team...
Benzinga

Musk Gets Favorable Court Ruling In Suit Against Twitter: What It Means For Company's Laid-Off Workers

After being the first human in history to lose $200 billion, Elon Musk received some good news this week with a favorable court ruling involving his social media company. What Happened: A judge ruled that a group of laid-off Twitter employees suing the business over their severance compensation, have to pursue their claims individually rather than as part of a class action, according to a Bloomberg report.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Benzinga

Why Fisker Stock Is Trading Lower Following Tesla News

Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.70% to $7.35 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV companies are trading lower during Friday's session after Tesla cut prices in the US and Europe. Lower Tesla prices could raise competition for other EV makers. What's Happening With...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
Benzinga

Did Someone Say Dividends? Here's How Much Of These Tech Stocks You Need To Yield $100 Per Month

Let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields. We’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends. The S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance in any year since it declined 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down 8.5% on the year, while the Nasdaq declined 33%.
Benzinga

What's Going On With NetEase Shares

Shares of Chinese companies, including NetEase Inc NTES, are trading higher Friday. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China is potentially acting...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy