Read full article on original website
Related
What's Happening With Futu Holdings Stock Rising Today
Shares of Chinese companies, including Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU, are trading higher Friday. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China is potentially...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
What's Going On With Tencent Music Entertainment Stock Today
Shares of Chinese companies, including Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR TME, are trading higher Friday afternoon. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Musk Gets Favorable Court Ruling In Suit Against Twitter: What It Means For Company's Laid-Off Workers
After being the first human in history to lose $200 billion, Elon Musk received some good news this week with a favorable court ruling involving his social media company. What Happened: A judge ruled that a group of laid-off Twitter employees suing the business over their severance compensation, have to pursue their claims individually rather than as part of a class action, according to a Bloomberg report.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Elon Musk Could Have A New Way To Increase Twitter's Revenue: What It Is And How It Could Jazz Up Your Social Media Presence
Social media platform Twitter has undergone several changes since a new owner took over in 2022. Now, a new plan could see the company selling off an account-related item for the first time. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pushed for changes and to increase revenue at Twitter since...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Cramer Says This Company Is In A 'Business That Is In A Serious Recession Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lamar Advertising Co LAMR is in a "business that is in a serious recession right now. So, I am going to have to say no to that." When asked about Costamare Inc CMRE, Cramer said he doesn’t like the container...
Why Fisker Stock Is Trading Lower Following Tesla News
Fisker Inc FSR shares are trading lower by 8.70% to $7.35 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of EV companies are trading lower during Friday's session after Tesla cut prices in the US and Europe. Lower Tesla prices could raise competition for other EV makers. What's Happening With...
Bitcoin Spikes Above $21,000: Is The Move Sustainable Or Just Speculative Mania?
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin BTC/USD has spiked above the psychologically important barrier of the $21,000 mark. Saturday's move brought cheer to the subdued markets, which have been rattled by the collapse of several high-profile companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX FTT/USD. The rally in prices of major cryptocurrencies...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts
Tesla Inc TSLA on Friday announced price cuts ranging from 6.4% to 19.7% in the U.S., stirring excitement among its ardent backers on Twitter. What Happened: The move came on the heels of a sharp reduction announced in China on Jan. 6. It was precipitated by worries concerning demand slowdown...
Did Someone Say Dividends? Here's How Much Of These Tech Stocks You Need To Yield $100 Per Month
Let’s look at some tech names that pay high dividend yields. We’ll share how much of each stock an investor must own to earn $100 per month in dividends. The S&P 500 dropped 19.2% in 2022, its worst performance in any year since it declined 38.4% during the global financial crisis in 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down 8.5% on the year, while the Nasdaq declined 33%.
Tesla's Price Cuts Gives Rivals Jitters, Lucid Exceeds Lowered Bar, Nikola's Facility Consolidation And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks rebounded with vigor in the week that ended on Jan. 13, lifted by the broader market strength. Most of them saw double-digit gains from their depressed levels. That said, as production and demand headwinds persist, it could be too early to call for a bottom. Now, here...
Tesla's Price Cuts 'Adverse Fundamental Development' — Analyst Says Potentially Far Worse For Competitors
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA price cuts have become a global phenomenon with Friday’s reductions in the U.S. and Europe. Now, an analyst at Morgan Stanley has looked at the impact of corporate action on margins and competitors. The Tesla Analyst: Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $250 price...
Microsoft's Pending Activision Blizzard Deal Faces New EU Antitrust Challenge: Report
Microsoft Corporation MSFT was hit with another setback Monday over its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI, this time from the European Commission, which has concerns surrounding the deal. Microsoft has faced ongoing scrutiny by regulators in the U.S. and overseas since announcing the $69-billion acquisition deal. On Jan....
What's Going On With NetEase Shares
Shares of Chinese companies, including NetEase Inc NTES, are trading higher Friday. It was earlier reported China is aiming to take golden shares in units of Tencent and Alibaba. The recent reopening of China may also be lifting Chinese stocks. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported China is potentially acting...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0