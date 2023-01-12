Tom Wolf’s Time as Pa. Governor Is Almost Over. Here’s What He’ll Be Remembered for

Reign of oppression, bizarre covid lockdowns while his cabinet store remained open, hiring hideous rachael levine to represent the state. He is one of the WORST leaders in my life
Penn Dot gas tax money earmarked for highways and bridge maintenence and repairs but really paid the PSP overtime hours. The stupid pandemic lock downs and school closures while transferring seniors with COVID to senior care facilities where everyone contacted COVID and died . We had the EZ Pass tolls reader Bots fail miserably while motorists ran through tolls the plate readers did not work losing millions in Penn Dot revenue. We had a major bridge collapse in Pittsburg. They have a storeroom of Russian vodka they do not know what to do with.
Remembered by his dictatorship. Glad this clown is out. Lets see how well this Shapiro guy does. Hope he doesn't walk in dictator Wolf's foot step's.
