Read full article on original website
Related
Investors are pouring billions into artificial intelligence. It’s time for a commensurate investment in A.I. governance
A.I. innovation has outpaced regulation. Self-regulation is the only way forward, writes Deloitte A.I. Institute executive director Beena Ammananth.
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, January 13, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by Becker's Payer Issues cited a study published in the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived,” showed that of 6,520,169 new Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees, 15.6% had changed insurance within 1 year after enrollment in MA and 49.2% had changed insurance by 5 years.
ajmc.com
YouTube Social Media Influencers Promote Inaccurate Birth Control Content, Study Finds
Most influencers on YouTube are promoting the discontinuation of hormonal birth control and promoting inaccurate medical information, according to a recent study. Unplanned pregnancies could result from adopting social media influencers’ contraception advice, according to new research, which found the content largely inaccurate and incomplete. Researchers from the University...
ajmc.com
Immediate Relatives of Patients With T1D Have Increased Individual Risk of T1D, Major Depression, ADHD
Individuals with a direct relative with type 1 diabetes (T1D) were 46 times more likely to have T1D and 17% more likely to have major depression, compared with individuals without. Individuals may have increased individual risks of type 1 diabetes (T1D), major depressive disorder (MDD), and attention-deficiency/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), if...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Expanding Naloxone Access; US Childhood Vaccinations Drop; New COVID-19 Booster Reconsidered
Greater availability of naloxone spray, including over the counter, may reduce opioid overdoses; vaccination rates drop once again for US children; some experts question the necessity of the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Naloxone Access Could Increase With Policy Shifts. In response to increasing rates of opioid overdoses, particularly fentanyl, federal...
ajmc.com
cfDNA May Help Risk-Stratify Patients With ALL
The study authors said the method also has the advantages of having a quick turnaround and a relatively low cost. Investigators say they have uncovered a potential new biomarker that could help physicians better assess the risk of relapse in patients treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This new method relies on the analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to detect the presence of ALL in patients, which investigators say could help flag patients even if blasts are not readily apparent. The report was published in Frontiers in Oncology.
ajmc.com
With 2 Biosimilars Available, Use Remains Low Among Ophthalmologists
Two ranibizumab biosimilars launched in the United States in 2022, but a new report shows comfort and familiarity with biosimilars has gone down compared with a year ago. In 2022, there were 2 ophthalmology biosimilars launched in the United States, but ophthalmologists’ comfort and familiarity with biosimilars is down compared with 2021, according to a new report.
Comments / 0