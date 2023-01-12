ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis

A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
ajmc.com

AJMC® in the Press, January 13, 2023

Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by Becker's Payer Issues cited a study published in the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived,” showed that of 6,520,169 new Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees, 15.6% had changed insurance within 1 year after enrollment in MA and 49.2% had changed insurance by 5 years.
ajmc.com

YouTube Social Media Influencers Promote Inaccurate Birth Control Content, Study Finds

Most influencers on YouTube are promoting the discontinuation of hormonal birth control and promoting inaccurate medical information, according to a recent study. Unplanned pregnancies could result from adopting social media influencers’ contraception advice, according to new research, which found the content largely inaccurate and incomplete. Researchers from the University...
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Expanding Naloxone Access; US Childhood Vaccinations Drop; New COVID-19 Booster Reconsidered

Greater availability of naloxone spray, including over the counter, may reduce opioid overdoses; vaccination rates drop once again for US children; some experts question the necessity of the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Naloxone Access Could Increase With Policy Shifts. In response to increasing rates of opioid overdoses, particularly fentanyl, federal...
ajmc.com

cfDNA May Help Risk-Stratify Patients With ALL

The study authors said the method also has the advantages of having a quick turnaround and a relatively low cost. Investigators say they have uncovered a potential new biomarker that could help physicians better assess the risk of relapse in patients treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This new method relies on the analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to detect the presence of ALL in patients, which investigators say could help flag patients even if blasts are not readily apparent. The report was published in Frontiers in Oncology.
ajmc.com

With 2 Biosimilars Available, Use Remains Low Among Ophthalmologists

Two ranibizumab biosimilars launched in the United States in 2022, but a new report shows comfort and familiarity with biosimilars has gone down compared with a year ago. In 2022, there were 2 ophthalmology biosimilars launched in the United States, but ophthalmologists’ comfort and familiarity with biosimilars is down compared with 2021, according to a new report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy