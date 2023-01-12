Read full article on original website
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
Ficano: Repealing right-to-work law won't hurt business prospects | Opinion
An issue catching the attention of both the business community and organized labor is the effort to repeal Michigan's “right-to-work” legislation. As a result of a major win in the governor’s race as well as both legislative chambers, repealing right to work has become an initial priority.
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer outlines bills to lower costs for working families
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke Thursday outlining plans to lower costs for working Michigan families.
State Rep. Jenn Hill Lays Out Priorities In Press Conference
State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) held a press conference, with over 60 guests, at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee to highlight the significance of Michigan House Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula. “We are delivering on the issues people care about,” Hill said. “Democrats,...
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session
Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside the legislature and outside of it.
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan projects $9.2 billion surplus, possible income tax cut
State treasury officials estimate Michigan government will see a $9.2 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year, increasing the likelihood that all that cash could trigger a permanent cut in the state income tax. The announcement came after the Consensus Revenue Estimating conference Friday in Lansing. The projections,...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
