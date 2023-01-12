ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
mea.org

Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce

After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

State Rep. Jenn Hill Lays Out Priorities In Press Conference

State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) held a press conference, with over 60 guests, at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee to highlight the significance of Michigan House Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula. “We are delivering on the issues people care about,” Hill said. “Democrats,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say

LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats

Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy