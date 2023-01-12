ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

13 things to do in Indy on Friday the 13th

By Anna Bowman
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ggEH_0kCfjZbk00

Meet Tequila — a 7-month-old looking for a home at Nine Lives Cat Cafe.

Photo by INDYtoday team

Feeling superstitious ? We’ve rounded up a checklist of local activities on Friday the 13th (commonly known as the most unlucky day of the year ). Do one or all of them — just don’t attempt them under a ladder.

Adopt a black cat.

Did you know that black cats are the least likely to be adopted ? You can do your part to fix that stat by stopping by Nine Lives Cat Cafe , Indy Humane , or Indianapolis Animal Care Services and making a new furrever friend.

Find a good luck charm.

Might we suggest stopping by Silver in the City to peruse its collection of pendants
, which includes an assortment of Hoosier themes ?

Get a baker’s dozen.

Make the most out of an unlucky day by treating yourself (and the office) to a baker’s dozen of donuts from Long’s Bakery or 13 croissants from Amelia’s .

Find a building without a 13th floor.

Yes, it’s a thing in Indy . There are several hotels
around town that abstain from having a cursed floor , including The Conrad and the JW Marriott .

Take part in a superstition.

Check out IndyStar’s list of made-up local superstitions for 13 ways you can avoid disaster that are just too real . Our fave? Check out No. 7 — “What goes around, comes aroundabout.”

Swap your clothes.

Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Market Vintage
is hosting a one-day-only Freaky Friday Clothing Swap from 6-8 p.m. with tarot readings and a small biz pop-up .

Cheers to an unlucky day.

Head to 8th Day Distillery for its Friday the 13th event , during which it will feature specialty cocktails and serve pizza from Pi Indy .

Get a flash tattoo.

Commemorate this day forever . We heard that Big Lew’s Tattoos is having a special deal on $31 tats starting at 11 a.m. today, as well as Infamous Tattoo Studio .

Go on a haunted tour.

Grab a copy of Irvington Haunts and take a self-guided tour around the historic east side neighborhood.

Look for a four-leaf clover.

Make your own luck by hunting down a shamrock
in White River State Park during your lunch break or stop by Eagle Creek Park on your way home from work.

Get your cards read.

We see a psychic in your future. If you’re into that sort of thing, we’ve put a roundup of a few local spots to get some insight .

See a spooky movie.

Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie is showing the new horror movie Skinamarink for one week only starting today.

Stay at home and read a book.

We’re not saying you’ll run into harm if you venture outside the house on this unlucky day , but if you’d rather be safe than sorry, we recommend reading up on the Circle City’s legends with Mythic Indy .

Comments / 0

 

