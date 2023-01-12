ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, NY

WNY’s Gretchen Dolan, Clara Strack, Kaylee Krysztof nominated for McDonald’s All-America game

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three local basketball players headed to Division I colleges — Williamsville South’s Gretchen Dolan (Illinois), Hamburg’s Clara Strack (Virginia Tech), and Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof (Binghamton) — have been nominated for the McDonald’s All-America Game.

The local trio joins more than 30 boys and girls from New York State among 722 nominated for the nationally-televised games that will be played March 27 in Houston. The 24 All-Americans for each of the game will be announced Jan. 24 during ESPN’s NBA Today program.

Williamsville South’s Amari DeBerry, a former teammate of Dolan’s now playing for UConn, is the only girls basketball player from WNY to attain McDonald’s All-America status in 2021. The game was not played that year due to pandemic restrictions.

The most recent local to play in the McDonald’s All-America game was Niagara Falls’ Jonny Flynn in 2007. Nichols’ Christian Laettner (1988) and Keith Robinson (1986) also played in the game. No schoolboys from WNY were nominated this season.

Dolan averages 40.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 5.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks in her senior season. She recently surpassed 2,000 career points. The 5-foot-11 guard was named to the Class A all-state team after a junior season in which she averaged 36.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4.8 steals.

Strack also made the Class A all-state team as a junior. The 6-3 forward averages 21.3 points and became Hamburg’s all-time leading scorer (1,385) on Thursday night.

Krysztof, a Class B all-state pick in her junior season, averages 22.9 points, 5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals. The 5-foot-8 guard recently set Depew’s scoring record and preceded Dolan as one of 18 players in WNY history to surpass 2,000 points.

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

