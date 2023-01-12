Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), proteins that can bind to specific targets in the body, can fight everything from cancer and rheumatoid arthritis to COVID-19. Since 2016, manufacturers of these powerful new drugs have been able to verify and improve their quality-control methods by using a reference material from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), called NISTmAb. Bringing quality assurance to the next level, NIST and its collaborators have now developed a new line of mAb-producing living cells that can help manufacturers better understand how their mAb drugs can be affected during the production process, to further ensure they are producing pharmaceuticals that work as intended.

