CBP to Hold Virtual Industry Day for NII Anomaly Detection Algorithm (ADA) Procurement
On behalf of U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) Division, this Special Notice is to inform vendors of a Virtual Industry Day that CBP will be hosting on January 26th, 2023 to discuss an upcoming NII procurement for Anomaly Detection Algorithm (ADA), per the Draft Statement of Work (SOW).
U.S. Marshals to Host Industry Day for Physical Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Services
The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Judicial Security Division (JSD) Office of Security Systems (OSS) is hosting an Industry Day Tuesday February 21, 2023 for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) service providers. Industry day will provide information on program needs and the draft requirement for National Physical Security Program (NPSP) Electronic...
NIST, Partners Develop Living Reference Material for Producing Monoclonal Antibodies
Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), proteins that can bind to specific targets in the body, can fight everything from cancer and rheumatoid arthritis to COVID-19. Since 2016, manufacturers of these powerful new drugs have been able to verify and improve their quality-control methods by using a reference material from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), called NISTmAb. Bringing quality assurance to the next level, NIST and its collaborators have now developed a new line of mAb-producing living cells that can help manufacturers better understand how their mAb drugs can be affected during the production process, to further ensure they are producing pharmaceuticals that work as intended.
FAA Moves Rule Forward Mandating Use of Program to Detect, Mitigate Risks Early
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on January 10 that it is moving forward a proposed rule that requires charter, commuter and air tour operators, and aircraft manufacturers to implement a critical safety approach that has helped create the safest era in aviation history. The program, Safety Management System (SMS),...
OIG Raps NASA Over Software Cybersecurity
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at NASA says the aeronautics and space agency’s Software Asset Management practices currently expose it to operational, financial, and cybersecurity risks with management of the software life cycle largely decentralized and ad hoc. OIG found that efforts to implement an enterprise-wide Software Asset Management program have been hindered by both budget and staffing issues and the complexity and volume of the agency’s software licensing agreements.
