Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?
As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Resolution Against Electric Cars
A Wyoming legislative committee is slated to take up a resolution calling for an end to electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035. It's important to note that resolutions are not legally binding laws but are aimed at expressing an opinion. You can read Senate Joint Resolution 4 here. It's...
Wyoming Dr. Give 14 Reasons To NOT Expand State Medicaid
Once again a Medicaid expansion bill is before the Wyoming legislative body. To ensure that we are getting both sides of the Medicaid expansion argument, a Wyoming doctor has laid out 14 reasons that he opposes expansion and why Wyoming should avoid it. 1. Medicaid Expansion has no "volume knob"....
Wyoming Legislature Leaders Outline Priorities for General Session
Wyoming Senate President Ogden Driskill and Speaker of the House Albert Sommers -- both Republicans -- outlined their priorities for the 67th General Session Legislature in a joint statement on Monday. Driskill and Sommers focused on allocating a new and rare $2 billion budget surplus, practicing fiscal responsibility, reducing property...
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Southeast Wyoming Could Get Six To Eight Inches Of Snow
Some of the snowfall projections are a little uncertain at this point, but some areas of southeast Wyoming could get over 8 inches of snow by Wednesday evening. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on its website on Tuesday morning:
Warning About Aquifer’s Decline Sets Up Big Fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy...
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne
Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
Univ. of Wyoming Named Fifth-Best Affordable University In The U.S.
Student loan debt is the fastest-growing debt in the U.S. and is currently the second-largest slice of household debt – trailing only mortgage debt, and as college costs continue to soar, the team at Credit Summit researched the cheapest -- and the most expensive -- places to go to college in order to rack up the least debt.
Conspiracy Theories Wanted: Why Are Czech Planes Watching Wyoming?
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960s. They are no longer being...
How Much Money Do You Need to be ‘Middle Class’ in Wyoming?
How do you know you've made it into "the middle class" here in America? In the 1960s, the middle class meant two cars, a house, and the occasional vacation on a single income. That's not the case today. According to PEW Research, the middle class has been a shrinking demographic...
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Raising Their Per Diem Rates
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a bill that would increase their per diem rates as well as those for state boards and commissions. Senate File 61 would raise the daily per diem from the current rate of $109 per day to $155 starting on July 1. Per diems are payments...
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
EXPLORE: Free App Options Helps Wyoming Stay Informed
The Wake Up Wyoming app keeps you in touch with what is happening on the show and in the state of Wyoming. There are many options that are easy to use. It also has loads of options that you can take advantage of to keep up with the show as well as news, weather, and road conditions.
Which Is Best For Wyoming Winters: Snowmobile or UTV With Tracks?
Wintertime in Wyoming offers so many fun activities and one of the coolest is riding around on a snowmobile or UTV/ATV with tracks. This question is one that has been on my mind for quite sometime. As someone that has never owned a snowmobile and only driven one a couple...
