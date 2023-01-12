ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In

There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population

Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Martin Luther King March Draws Hundreds In Cheyenne

Hundreds of people march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the Wyoming Capitol Building on Monday in tribute to the memory and ideals of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Young and old, Black and White, the crowd represented a diverse representation of the population of Wyoming's Capitol...
Cigarette Tax Increase Proposed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would increase the state taxes on cigarettes sold in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 58 would increase the state wholesale tax in cigarettes from the current three cents per cigarette for five and two-tenths cents. That would raise the state tax on a pack of cigarettes from the current 60 cents to $1.04.
