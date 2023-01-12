ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions OC Ben Johnson reportedly returning to Detroit, won't pursue head coaching job

Ben Johnson is staying put. The hot head coaching candidate is turning down suitors and returning to his position as offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Johnson canceled plans to interview with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday and informed the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on Tuesday that he's staying in Detroit, per the report. He'd already interviewed for both head coaching vacancies.
