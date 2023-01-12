Homeownership has long been seen as a rite of passage and a key way to build wealth. But for many first-time homebuyers, this dream is becoming increasingly out of reach. In Maine and across the country, would-be buyers are finding themselves boxed out of the housing market by cash buyers and experienced homeowners with equity. The share of first-time homebuyers dropped to a record low last year, while the age of the typical first-time buyer hit an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average first-time buyer was 36 years old, up from 33 the year before and the oldest average age since the profiles were first published in 1981.

