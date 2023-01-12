Read full article on original website
This Handy Guide Will Help You Figure Out What Maine Animal Made Tracks in the Snow
Walking around after the big snowstorm this past weekend, you may have come across some animal tracks. Whether you live in a busy Maine town, or out in the sticks, wildlife is all around us. It's one of the many reasons Maine is such a great place to live. I...
There's a shortage of nurses in rural Maine, but a new program in Wilton is designed to help
WILTON, Maine — The next chapter in Beal University's history has begun in a town roughly 100 miles away from its main campus in Bangor. The university opened a new location in Wilton last year and is hoping its nursing program helps solve a decades-long problem in the state.
Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
$4 million grant to bolster mental health services in midcoast
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Midcoast Mainers needing mental health care will hopefully find better access in the near future. Jayne Van Bramer, the CEO of Sweetser, explained how a new $4 million federal grant will bolster staff and services including crisis care and substance use treatment at the nonprofit's Brunswick office.
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
amjamboafrica.com
Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers
In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
WMTW
Hope Squad Maine provides nourishment, compassion to state's homeless population
PORTLAND, Maine — The sun wasn’t even up as Matt Brown checked the inventory in the back of the Prius was packed. “We have these, what we call, snack packs. We’ve got some small food items, but we also put notes in them. We’re trying to send folks the message that they do matter because that’s not the feeling they have when they’re out here. They don’t feel like they’re seen or heard or that they matter, so that’s probably the most important part of this," Matt Brown told WMTW.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Locked Out: Maine's First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Enter Competitive Market
Homeownership has long been seen as a rite of passage and a key way to build wealth. But for many first-time homebuyers, this dream is becoming increasingly out of reach. In Maine and across the country, would-be buyers are finding themselves boxed out of the housing market by cash buyers and experienced homeowners with equity. The share of first-time homebuyers dropped to a record low last year, while the age of the typical first-time buyer hit an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average first-time buyer was 36 years old, up from 33 the year before and the oldest average age since the profiles were first published in 1981.
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services in new budget
After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WGME
Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
WMTW
Deadline for Mainers to sign up for health insurance is Sunday
Sunday, Jan. 14, is the final day Mainers can sign up for health insurance coverage through CoverME.gov, the state's private insurance marketplace. Everybody is eligible for coverage, and financial subsidies are available for low-income Mainers. Consumers for Affordable Health Care Executive Director Ann Woloson says Mainers could be surprised by...
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
Millions Proposed To Help Seniors In Maine
Many people allege state budgets and one-time incentives exclude seniors. But Maine governor Janet Mills unveiled budget plans for a biennial budget. And it includes one-time payments for retirees plus other provisions.
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
