Maine State

Q97.9

Dr. Shah’s Goodbye Message to Mainers is Full of Diet Coke and Rick Rolls

When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Maine three years ago, we were introduced to Maine's CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Thanks to his daily briefings on Maine's status with the pandemic, we got to know our CDC director better than anyone prior to him. I honestly couldn't name a single one of his predecessors. It's a job that often goes unnoticed.
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
amjamboafrica.com

Respite for ME – New state-funded grant for caregivers

In the fall of 2022, Maine’s Office of Aging and Disability Services at the Department of Health and Human Services began implementing a new program called Respite for ME. The program will give $2,000 to caregivers to access respite care or other services not currently covered by existing programs. The funds will be available for 2 years – from October 1, 2022, through September 30, 2024. This means that eligible caregivers could receive $2,000 per year, or a total of $4,000.
WMTW

Hope Squad Maine provides nourishment, compassion to state's homeless population

PORTLAND, Maine — The sun wasn’t even up as Matt Brown checked the inventory in the back of the Prius was packed. “We have these, what we call, snack packs. We’ve got some small food items, but we also put notes in them. We’re trying to send folks the message that they do matter because that’s not the feeling they have when they’re out here. They don’t feel like they’re seen or heard or that they matter, so that’s probably the most important part of this," Matt Brown told WMTW.
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Rachel Perkins

Locked Out: Maine's First-Time Homebuyers Struggle to Enter Competitive Market

Homeownership has long been seen as a rite of passage and a key way to build wealth. But for many first-time homebuyers, this dream is becoming increasingly out of reach. In Maine and across the country, would-be buyers are finding themselves boxed out of the housing market by cash buyers and experienced homeowners with equity. The share of first-time homebuyers dropped to a record low last year, while the age of the typical first-time buyer hit an all-time high, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average first-time buyer was 36 years old, up from 33 the year before and the oldest average age since the profiles were first published in 1981.
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WGME

Messy MLK winter storm brings icy travel to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A winter storm will continue to impact Maine through MLK Monday with freezing rain, sleet and snow. The winter storm winds down Monday night, with quieter weather through midweek. Another winter storm arrives on Thursday night. A large coastal storm will continue to back west into Maine on...
WMTW

Deadline for Mainers to sign up for health insurance is Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 14, is the final day Mainers can sign up for health insurance coverage through CoverME.gov, the state's private insurance marketplace. Everybody is eligible for coverage, and financial subsidies are available for low-income Mainers. Consumers for Affordable Health Care Executive Director Ann Woloson says Mainers could be surprised by...
mainepublic.org

'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods

The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
