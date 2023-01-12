Read full article on original website
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Wild Card playoff loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks had the hurt put on them by a rookie quarterback. After a bad loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who is to blame?. The Seattle Seahawks were playing with house money in the NFL playoffs this year. Expected to be competing for the first overall pick before the season began, they rallied around quarterback Geno Smith and made a push for the playoffs instead, officially securing their playoff berth in Week 18 when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
NFL playoff predictions: Picks for the wild-card round
The NFL postseason kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which includes six games spread out over three days. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the wild-card round.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
Brutal Giants roughing the passer call had NFL Twitter shook
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was issued a controversial roughing the passer penalty late against the Minnesota Vikings. The New York Giants were perhaps the biggest surprise team of the 2022 NFL season. In their first year of a supposed rebuild, and they made it to the playoffs and pushed the Minnesota Vikings to the limit. Late in the fourth quarter, however, the referees almost prevented the Giants from picking up the victory.
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win
It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
Bet this NFL wild card betting trend before it’s too late
The wild card round of the NFL Playoffs is nearly over, but there’s still time for you to cash in on the most profitable trend rolling. In fact, this might be the most opportune time yet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys tonight with the OVER/UNDER set...
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
Will C.J. Stroud declare for the NFL Draft today? Everything to know [UPDATED]
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are waiting for any news on C.J. Stroud, who has to declare for the NFL Draft on Monday, or return to school. Give C.J. Stroud credit for his theatrics. While Stroud would be a unanimous top-5 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft — currently ranked second...
FanSided
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins have big decision on Boyer after solid Bills game
The Miami Dolphins defense hasn’t been great all year but there have been times it was nearly perfect. On Sunday, it was closer. In the coming days, Mike McDaniel will need to decide if Josh Boyer will be the defensive coordinator in 2023 or if he will replace him with someone else.
NFL Weather Report for Saturday of Wild Card Weekend (What’s the Forecast for Every NFL Team and Matchup Today?
We certainly are with a boat load of content, including game previews, anytime touchdown bets and prop bet analysis for Wild Card Weekend’s games, featuring Seahawks vs. 49ers and Chargers vs. Jaguars. Before we bet on anything, let’s envision the games on Saturday and how it will go down....
FanSided
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Monday, January 16)
The NBA has a loaded slate on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, starting with Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics looking to build on their league best record against the Charlotte Hornets. Several top teams in the Eastern Conference are in action, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, New York...
FanSided
