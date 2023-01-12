Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
New Fresno Unified trustee Wittrup eyes new school bond measure: ‘Our facilities are dilapidated, shameful’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – From school psychologist to winning a seat on the school board for the third largest district in the state – what comes next for the Bullard-area trustee?. Susan Wittrup ousted Terry Slatic in November’s election. The newly elected Fresno Unified School Board trustee spoke...
Free FAX bus service to Fresno Unified students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) students will be able to access free City of Fresno FAX bus service all year round, school officials announced on the district’s Facebook page on Thursday. FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson said the service will benefit high school and adult school students that need transportation not only […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Supervisor Poythress says Madera Community Hospital will never fully reopen, says Bonta ‘overplayed his hand’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work. Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno Co. Farm Bureau CEO calls on state lawmakers to fix water storage infrastructure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – While most of us are rained out, Central Valley farmers are dancing for joy after close to eight inches of rain poured into Fresno alone. During the last rain season, we received around four inches. But is it climate change or a lack of infrastructure...
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Did Mother Nature become the best political endorsement for Measure C
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week’s Sunday Morning Matters panel features Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi. The two spoke about water storage and whether the recent rains will help make water storage a political priority.
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez looking for more public access to city government
Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that. Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
Fresno State offering abortion pills to students
Fresno State is rolling out a new service to students. Abortion pills are now available at the student health center.
yourcentralvalley.com
Student with rare tumor continues to succeed in school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life. Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.
Live Storm Updates: First round of storms hit the Central Valley
The first round of weekend storms has reached the Central Valley with flooding expected to be a concern again.
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Fresno storm relief centers 24/7 services extended until Tuesday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced that the Fresno community centers offering storm relief 24/7 will extend their services until Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Previously these locations were going to be open until Saturday, Jan, 15. These are the centers that will keep serving the unhoused residents until that […]
DA: Election fraud charge filed against Firebaugh City Clerk
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented […]
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
GV Wire
Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator
Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
GV Wire
Sierra Cannabis Grow Sends Madera County Man to Federal Prison
Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy in Fresno federal court. In addition, Wilhite was ordered to pay $46,680 in...
thesungazette.com
Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia
VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
Comments / 1