Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Free FAX bus service to Fresno Unified students

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) students will be able to access free City of Fresno FAX bus service all year round, school officials announced on the district’s Facebook page on Thursday. FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson said the service will benefit high school and adult school students that need transportation not only […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
MERCED, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lou Martinez looking for more public access to city government

Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that. Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Student with rare tumor continues to succeed in school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE) – Diego Mora has the unique ability to make everyone feel like they are the most important person in his life. Each day in his life is precious because at the age of one and a half Diego was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor. But the junior at Tulare Western High School does not allow that to put him or his classmates down.
TULARE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Election fraud charge filed against Firebaugh City Clerk

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A charge of election fraud has been filed against the Firebaugh City Clerk Amanda Pearl Speakes, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office announced Thursday that Speakes – who also goes by the name Amanda Fleming – is alleged to have submitted a candidate application that represented […]
FIREBAUGH, CA
GV Wire

Throw-Away-the-Key Prison Sentence for Porterville Child Predator

Some criminals are so vile and dangerous and their crimes so despicable that a judge stares them in the eye and hands down a throw-away-the-key prison sentence. That’s what serial child molester Armando Martinez, 37, got Thursday from Judge Melinda Reed in Department 6 of Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
PORTERVILLE, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Cannabis Grow Sends Madera County Man to Federal Prison

Carson Shane Wilhite, 43, of Ahwahnee, was sentenced Friday to seven years and six months in prison for conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and possessing firearms in furtherance of the conspiracy in Fresno federal court. In addition, Wilhite was ordered to pay $46,680 in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia

VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
VISALIA, CA

Comments / 0

