ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Ketamine clinics offer options for treatment-resistant depression

By Griffin Wright
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQu4W_0kCfiLX100

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — All across the country clinics are opening that use ketamine to treat people for depression. The Iowa Ketamine Clinic is one of those clinics.

Mindy Gingery, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the Iowa Ketamine Clinic, said that ketamine treatment works for people who have treatment-resistant depression.

“They have what we consider to be treatment-resistant depression, and that essentially means they have tried multiple medications multiple modalities, and really have had very little success with their depression,” Gingery said.

1 dead after two-vehicle crash near Holstein

Gingery said that the ketamine clinic provides adjective care which is treatment alongside therapy and medication that a psychiatrist prescribes to patients. The clinic itself does not prescribe ketamine, instead, it administers the treatment prescribed by a patient’s psychiatrist.

The Iowa Ketamine Clinic is moving to a new location in West Des Moines due to the high demand it has seen.

Josh Catania, a patient at the Iowa Ketamine Clinic, said that the treatment made a difference in more than just his life.

“I think there’s something to be said about that where yeah it has a tangible effect on me but actually I think one of the most special things is the tangible effect it has on my family, my friends, my relationships, and the way I can love them and care for them in a way I probably couldn’t before,” Catania said.

Catania has struggled with depression his entire life and tried seven different medications before getting referred to a ketamine clinic.

“I had gotten to a place where I felt like I have tried literally everything to be able to just gain some ground,” Catania said.

To learn more about ketamine treatment for depression talk with your mental health professional or visit the Iowa Ketamine Clinic’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiow.com

RSV Illnesses May Go on the Rise Again

Health professionals are encouraging Iowa parents to take extra precautions with their kids amid a severe respiratory virus season. Wendy Woods, a medical officer at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, says RSV infection rates may bound again now that school is back in session, so she encourages anyone who’s sick to stay home to prevent spreading the illness to vulnerable children.
IOWA STATE
tamatoledonews.com

Grinnell Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023

GRINNELL — UnityPoint Health – Grinnell Regional Medical Center (GRMC) celebrated the arrival of the first baby of 2023 at 6:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Ashley and Nichole Eubanks of Tama welcomed a daughter, Carter Marie. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long.
GRINNELL, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 charged in Iowa day care theft

STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
STUART, IA
iheart.com

Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families

As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
PELLA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus

A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
NASHVILLE, TN
KCCI.com

Arrest made, victim identified in Des Moines stabbing death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Des Moines. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Jason Gene Parker with first-degree murder. Police say there's evidence that shows Parker stabbed the victim, Michael Clayton, with a knife that was recovered at the crime scene. He was also observed on surveillance video running from the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
electrek.co

This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete

An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
rcreader.com

Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington

DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

North Des Moines home damaged in house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A home on the northside of the city was damaged in a house fire Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m. the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire in the 1900 block of Arlington Ave. When fire crews arrived they discovered smoke and flames coming […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy