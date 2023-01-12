Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
How to get around Maine
Maine is the largest state in New England by far, with a small population concentrated in the southern third, especially along the stunning coast. This means much of the state, bordering on New Hampshire to the southwest, the Atlantic Ocean to the southeast and Canada everywhere else, retains a rural beauty that can be hard to fully appreciate without a car – especially outside of the busy summer and fall months, as tourist activity plummets in winter and spring and many services follow suit.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
WMTW
A wintry mess on Maine roads through tonight
An off shore storm is causing bands of winter weather to move on shore. Rounds of heavy mixed precipitation will move through Maine Monday late morning into the evening hours. The bulk of the snow, sleet and freezing rain will be downeast. A winter weather advisory for snow and sleet covered roads goes through midnight Tuesday. 1-3” of accumulation possible by late tonight. Highs in the low 30s.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
This Handy Guide Will Help You Figure Out What Maine Animal Made Tracks in the Snow
Walking around after the big snowstorm this past weekend, you may have come across some animal tracks. Whether you live in a busy Maine town, or out in the sticks, wildlife is all around us. It's one of the many reasons Maine is such a great place to live. I...
wabi.tv
Maine's 'Snowcon' celebrates 15th year
Light snow and icy mix move inland tonight and continue through tomorrow. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds could cause widespread power outages and will make for hazardous travel tomorrow. Stay off the roads if you can, and if you must go out take extreme caution. Partly to mostly...
wabi.tv
Light snow and icy mix move inland tonight and continue through tomorrow
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow and icy mix have already made it to the coastline and will continue to push inland tonight and through tomorrow. Interior down east locations will start as some snow before we see that transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Monday. Light snow pushes northward over northern and western Maine overnight tonight. As we get into tomorrow morning the low continues to retrograde back towards the coastline. This will intensify precipitation and continue to push in widespread sleet and freezing rain, especially for the DownEast coastline and eastern Maine. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue through the day on Monday across the entire state. Icy mixed precipitation combined with gusty winds gusting out of the north up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast, will likely cause widespread power outages. The morning commute will be hazardous, take it easy if you must be out on the roads tomorrow. As the low pulls away into the Maritimes cold air rushes in behind the system and we may see a change–over from icy mix back over to snow on Monday night. With all of that being said, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tomorrow. Total sleet accumulations look to range between .25″, in western Maine, to upwards of an 1.5″ across eastern Maine and DownEast. Highest sleet accumulations look to be over the DownEast interior and coastal sections and up through eastern Aroostook county. Freezing rain totals are a bit trickier but it is looking like more than .50″ of ice will be possible DownEast, with less amounts further north and west. The highest freezing rain totals look to be over eastern Maine. Snow could accumulate 1-3″ on top of sleet and ice for locations south of Greenville and Millinocket; locations north could expect between 3-4″. Low pressure will exit the area Monday night and early Tuesday followed by drier and brighter weather Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.
mainepublic.org
'Mud season' conditions keeping Maine loggers out of the woods
The warm winter weather is not just a problem for snowmobilers and skiers, it's also keeping loggers out of the woods. Dana Doran of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine says loggers depend on frozen ground to cut wood without eroding soils, so winter is usually go time for logging contractors.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
newscentermaine.com
Power outages likely Monday as ice and snow storm hits Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — A major storm is expected to move across the state Monday, with ice and snow as its main features. Power outages are likely. Here's the timeline: The storm is expected to start overnight Sunday and will then pick up Monday morning. What:. Snow accumulations of more...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
WMTW
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain today
How’s the weather looking for your Monday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Sunday January 15, 2023 at 7AM.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Is It Illegal in Maine to Drive With Your Interior Lights On?
Because we plunge into what feels like endless darkness for 6 months out of the year, lights in all forms and fashions are important to people in Maine. That includes on the road, where headlights have been required with even the slightest hint of darkness or inclement weather. But what about your interior lights? Interior lights have often been a gray area for drivers, unsure whether or not they can be used while simultaneously operating a vehicle.
