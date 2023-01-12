BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow and icy mix have already made it to the coastline and will continue to push inland tonight and through tomorrow. Interior down east locations will start as some snow before we see that transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight into Monday. Light snow pushes northward over northern and western Maine overnight tonight. As we get into tomorrow morning the low continues to retrograde back towards the coastline. This will intensify precipitation and continue to push in widespread sleet and freezing rain, especially for the DownEast coastline and eastern Maine. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue through the day on Monday across the entire state. Icy mixed precipitation combined with gusty winds gusting out of the north up to 30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast, will likely cause widespread power outages. The morning commute will be hazardous, take it easy if you must be out on the roads tomorrow. As the low pulls away into the Maritimes cold air rushes in behind the system and we may see a change–over from icy mix back over to snow on Monday night. With all of that being said, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for tomorrow. Total sleet accumulations look to range between .25″, in western Maine, to upwards of an 1.5″ across eastern Maine and DownEast. Highest sleet accumulations look to be over the DownEast interior and coastal sections and up through eastern Aroostook county. Freezing rain totals are a bit trickier but it is looking like more than .50″ of ice will be possible DownEast, with less amounts further north and west. The highest freezing rain totals look to be over eastern Maine. Snow could accumulate 1-3″ on top of sleet and ice for locations south of Greenville and Millinocket; locations north could expect between 3-4″. Low pressure will exit the area Monday night and early Tuesday followed by drier and brighter weather Tuesday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO