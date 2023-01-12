ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Susan Roberts
3d ago

All those powers that be that make these asinine decisions should try living month to month on regular benefits like lots of us have no choice but to do. They'd see things from a completely different point of view in a heartbeat!! Inflation alone has made it hard enough to get by even with the extra Covid help we've been getting, so by all means now take it all away. ot toention when your get your government "raise" each year they turn right around & Take It Back out of our Food Stamps!! WTH??? Why even bother with calling Any amount a "Raise" in SS when you're taking it back from our other pocket!!? The whole system needs to be looked at realistically for onceby letting them live this way for at least a few long months! SMH 🤬

Skywatcher
3d ago

More people need assistance with these high prices.

ednc.org

Understanding your local child care network

We'd love to hear from you. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WDBJ7.com

SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2020, close to half a million households in Virginia participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have had a monthly boost to help navigate the pandemic. But that all comes to a close at the end of February. Starting in March, families will see their accounts filled to pre-pandemic levels.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs17

NC food costs remain high, egg prices spiking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inflation continues to fall from recent highs, but are shoppers noticing a difference?. Inflation numbers released this week in the December Consumer Price Index show the cost of food hasn’t changed much since last month, but compared to a year ago it’s up about 10 percent.
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper signs Executive Order to protect state’s Information Technology Infrastructure

RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of certain applications and websites on state devices including computers and mobile phones. The Order directs the state Chief Information Officer (CIO) and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) to develop a policy within 14 days that prohibits the use of TikTok, WeChat and potentially other applications on state agency information technology systems in a manner that presents an unacceptable cybersecurity risk.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

