All those powers that be that make these asinine decisions should try living month to month on regular benefits like lots of us have no choice but to do. They'd see things from a completely different point of view in a heartbeat!! Inflation alone has made it hard enough to get by even with the extra Covid help we've been getting, so by all means now take it all away. ot toention when your get your government "raise" each year they turn right around & Take It Back out of our Food Stamps!! WTH??? Why even bother with calling Any amount a "Raise" in SS when you're taking it back from our other pocket!!? The whole system needs to be looked at realistically for onceby letting them live this way for at least a few long months! SMH 🤬
More people need assistance with these high prices.
