WIBW
New KTA building set to open soon in South Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new building to house Kansas Turnpike Authority operations will soon open in South Topeka. The new Kansas Turnpike Authority building in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. has finished construction and is almost ready to open. Officials have said a few finishing touches are...
WIBW
Last Business Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now the last business standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
WIBW
Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is adding a zone-based, on-demand service called Metro On-Demand (MOD). The service will launch January 30. Passengers within a defined zone are now able to book a ride to a residential or commercial location within the zone or can connect with a fixed bus route for travel outside of the defined zone. They can be book a ride via the MOD Topeka mobile app or website, which will also launch January 30, or by calling Topeka Metro’s customer service at (785) 783-7000.
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Warm, breezy and cloudy with sprinkles tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be windy and warm with temperatures in the upper 50s and south winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to near 35 mph. Skies this morning are partly cloudy and clouds will only increase through the day. Late this evening into tonight there is a slight chance for sprinkles associated with a nearby area of low pressure. A weak cold front slips through Monday morning and temperatures Monday will hold steady in the mid 50s with winds now out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
WIBW
Rear-end collision sends Gardner man to hospital
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Gardner man was injured Sunday morning in a rear-end collision on I-635. According to the KHP crash logs, Alberto Gaytan, 38 was driving south on I-635 when his vehicle rear ended a semi-truck as they were going up a hill. Gaytan was taken to...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
WIBW
Staffing shortages cause closure of Sunset Manor in Waverly
WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staffing shortages created during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the closure of Waverly’s Sunset Manor. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Sunset Manor at 128 S. Pearson Ave., in Waverly, officially closed its doors to residents. A release from Coffey Health System indicates that the Board of Trustees voted on Oct. 24 to discontinue long-term care at the facility.
WIBW
Shawnee North celebrates roots of community center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee North Community Center, 300 NE 43rd St., celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend with a historical tour of the building’s roots. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation told 13 NEWS the centennial celebration featured guided tours of the grounds which shared the property’s history as a poor farm and infirmary.
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
1350kman.com
Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport
An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
WIBW
16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser at Celtic Fox in downtown Topeka has had a full house of viewers in their first two days of performances. The fundraiser honors Dan Falley, who died in an accident in 2008. For the past 16 years, the fundraiser showcases local musicians and bands and raises money for the Dan Falley Memorial Scholarship.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
WIBW
City of Topeka preparing for annual Homeless Count
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for its annual Point in Time Homeless Count. The count will take place January 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The count helps determine how much funding federal funding the city gets for homeless services and programs, along with helping the city know what services it needs to provide.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
