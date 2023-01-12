Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU’s win over No. 18 Baylor by the numbers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia picked up its biggest win of the season thus far early Sunday evening by upsetting No. 18 Baylor inside the WVU Coliseum. The win was big for many reasons, and some key performances helped the Mountaineers earn the win. Here’s a look at Sunday’s...
WOWK
Plitzuweit, West Virginia women beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Madisen Smith and Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 17 points apiece, Jayla Hemingway added 15 points and 14 rebounds and West Virginia’s defense forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers as the Mountaineers beat No. 18 Baylor 74-65 Sunday. Dawn Plitzuweit, in her first season as head coach at West Virginia,...
WOWK
Mountaineers Welcome No. 18 Baylor for Annual “I Belong” Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
WOWK
WVU rifle Falls to Alaska-Fairbanks
The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, 4736-4744, on Friday evening at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in Fairbanks, Alaska. “We would have loved to have won today, but there were a lot of positives and good performances,” coach Jon Hammond said. “UAF shot an excellent match, and while we made it close, it wasn’t enough.”
Time to Panic? Not Yet - Huggs Has a Word (or Two) for the 'Doubters'
Bob Huggins remains optimistic about the 2022-23 season.
voiceofmotown.com
Sunday Morning Editorial: The Dark Days of West Virginia Sports
Morgantown, West Virginia – At no point in the history of West Virginia athletics has the football and basketball programs collectively been in such bad shape at the same time. The numbers don’t lie and unfortunately West Virginia has been the worst program in the Big 12 Conference over the last 5 years.
Scarlet Nation
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 28 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, two running backs in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White and Port St. Joe (Fla.) running back DJ Oliver, four wide receivers in North Carolina State wide receiver transfer Devin Carter, Kent State wide receiver transfer Ja'Shaun Poke, Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher and Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray, two tight ends in LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, four defensive linemen in Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, Penn State defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher, five defensive backs in Kent State transfer CB Montre Miller, Buffalo safety transfer Keyshawn Cobb, Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson, Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson and Versailles (Ky.) Woodford County athlete Aden Tagaloa-Nelson and one kicker in Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.
WOWK
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
WOWK
West Virginia brings 0-4 league record to Oklahoma
Despite his team’s 0-4 start to conference play, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins remains confident in his team. “I think this team is going to be a good team,” Huggins said. “I think it’s going to be an NCAA Tournament team.”. Point guard Kedrian Johnson is...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Assistant Basketball Coach Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – After West Virginia “parted ways” with longtime assistant coach Larry Harrison, the university will now conduct an immediate search for his replacement. Although Bob Huggins was clearly unhappy with how this situation has played out, he has half of a season remaining this...
WOWK
Amid adversity, WVU travels to Norman to face OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back on the road on Saturday when the Mountaineers square off against Oklahoma at the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2. WVU heads west without a Big 12 win and a shortened bench,...
WOWK
WVU returns to action at Nittany Lion Challenge
The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field...
Metro News
Fairmont State blows past nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Falcons use a 56-point second half to upset nationally ranked No. 8 West Liberty, 101-76, in front of 1,358 fans. The Falcons’ (12-4, 7-3 MEC) victory Saturday afternoon became their first home victory over the Hilltoppers since 2018, snapping a three-game skid. It was also the Hilltoppers first conference loss this season.
Updated projected depth chart for WVU Football - 1/15
Almost two months ago, I put together a two-deep for West Virginia's 2023 football season. I made it clear there was zero chance it would actually happen, but it was what the depth chart would look like if absolutely no one who had eligibility remaining transferred or left for the NFL. Of course, that didn't happen. Multiple players announced early to go pro, while many, many others announced they would be entering the transfer portal.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
18th annual ‘Run to Read Half Marathon’ held in Fairmont
The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County held its 18th annual "Run to Read Half Marathon" at Prickett's Fort State Park on Saturday.
Metro News
Police investigating downtown Morgantown stabbing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Police are gathering evidence in a downtown stabbing that put a man in the hospital. Officers were notified that a man arrived at the Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Room early Sunday morning with stab wounds. It was determined the incident occurred on Walnut Street around 3:15 a.m. near the Liquid Lounge. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital before notifying MECCA 911.
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Driver falls into ’30-40 yard embankment’ in Randolph County
A driver sustained minor injuries after their vehicle fell into an approximate 30-40 yard embankment in Randolph County on Friday.
