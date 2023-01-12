The possibility that this could be Draymond Green's last season with the Golden State Warriors has been well chronicled. Team owner Joe Lacob has consistently maintained that there is a limit to the bill he's willing to foot, and if the Warriors did decide to re-sign Green on a multi-year deal this summer, that bill, depending on a few other decisions, could fly well north of $400 million including taxes, which is a figure that Lacob told The Athletic last summer was "not even remotely possible."

