National League of Cities appoints Tempe official to federal committee

Tempe Councilmember Doreen Garlid has been appointed vice chair of the National League of Cities 2023 Human Development federal advocacy committee.

Garlid was elected to a one-year term and “will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities,” a release stated.

Among the priorities are workforce development, education, healthcare (including mental health and substance use), poverty and income support, seniors and immigration.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to take a leading role in the conversation about how best to serve the needs of increasingly diverse communities - both here at home and across the U.S.,” Garlid said.

“In this position, I plan to share Tempe’s innovative approach to systemic issues, while gathering best practices from those working in the biggest cities and smallest towns.”

In the position, Garlid will help shape NLC’s policy positions and “advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration and at home,” the release stated.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Wash.

“I am excited to have Councilmember Garlid serve as part of the leadership of the Human Development Federal Advocacy Committee and look forward to working with her to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

