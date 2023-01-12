We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Nintendo Switch is generally considered a pretty reliable piece of hardware. It was designed to function as both a home console and a portable device, so Nintendo wanted to ensure it wasn't overly fragile. It had to make sure the console could withstand a bit of handling and continue functioning as intended. Still, that doesn't mean things can't go wrong – even for those who never take their console off the dock. In fact, several users have reported that their Switch suddenly would not power on. As it turns out, a few things can cause this, so users shouldn't panic and throw out their expensive gaming console without first trying a few tricks to fix it.

