Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Now that the "Nioh" franchise is behind it, developer Team Ninja is steadily approaching its March 3, 2023 release date for "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty." While the title will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, it's also aiming to blow players away on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022
Although one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," was bumped from an expected 2022 release into this year, that doesn't mean that the prior 12 months were a disappointment. In fact, 2022 boasted a wide array of impressive and exciting games released for the hybrid console. Fans got no less than two full "Pokémon" games, for example, and there were plenty of other high-profile titles to go around.
One Of Nintendo 64's Prototype Controllers Was A Motion-Sensor Wrist Watch
The Nintendo 64 served up a harsh taste of reality for The Big N. Fresh off of trouncing the Sega Genesis with its Super Nintendo Entertainment System, it wasn't long until the Sony PlayStation was giving the Japanese giant a taste of its own medicine (via Nintendo Life). If Nintendo learned one thing from the experience, it was that gamers were done with paying higher prices for cartridges.
Why Buck Bumble Died With The Nintendo 64
If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."
Genshin Impact Just Had A Big Character Leak
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
The Most Frustrating Boss In The Bayonetta Series
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
Nintendo Switch Won't Turn On: Here's How To Fix It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Nintendo Switch is generally considered a pretty reliable piece of hardware. It was designed to function as both a home console and a portable device, so Nintendo wanted to ensure it wasn't overly fragile. It had to make sure the console could withstand a bit of handling and continue functioning as intended. Still, that doesn't mean things can't go wrong – even for those who never take their console off the dock. In fact, several users have reported that their Switch suddenly would not power on. As it turns out, a few things can cause this, so users shouldn't panic and throw out their expensive gaming console without first trying a few tricks to fix it.
Skull And Bones Fans Unsurprised By Latest Delay Reports
After months of thinking they'll finally get their hands on "Skull and Bones" soon, players have learned that day will once again elude them. As reported by Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has suddenly announced the game's delay in an unscheduled call to investors. It is the sixth time the game has been delayed since its 2017 reveal.
The Big Differences Between Super Mario Bros. Deluxe And The Original Super Mario Bros.
Even 35-plus years since the original "Super Mario Bros." appeared on the NES, accessing the landmark title is still a walk in the park. Whether it's simply playing it through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, purchasing the "Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros." version on the eShop, or even just going through user-recreated levels from the game in "Super Mario Maker," there's no shortage of convenient methods to experience the game on modern devices. However, some might argue that the best version of "Super Mario Bros." actually debuted over 20 years ago — on a handheld without a backlight, no less.
Game Series That Were Ruined By Different Developers
It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
How Long Does It Take To Beat One Piece Odyssey?
"One Piece Odyssey" is in the hands of reviewers, and they're largely saying the same thing regarding the title's appeal for longtime fans of the popular anime and manga franchise. Fans eager to join the beloved Straw Hat Pirates have a packed JRPG adventure to look forward to on either PC or PlayStation and Xbox systems, while Nintendo Switch fans may have to wait a bit longer to see if the game is ever ported to the handheld.
Vampire Survivors: How To Find The Coffin In Gallo Tower
There's more to "Vampire Survivor"' than the Endless Mode. With a whopping total of 49 playable characters — some of them added with "The Legacy of the Moonspell" DLC — the recent indie hit "Vampire Survivors" is a perfect treat for completionist bullet hell enthusiasts to dig into. Some of the characters are unlocked by default, some of them are unlocked by advancing certain quests or leveling up certain weapons, and some are found via hidden coffins scattered across the 14 levels.
What To Expect From The Lost Ark X Witcher Crossover Event
"Lost Ark," the ARPG MMO from Amazon released in early 2022, welcomes Geralt of Rivea in a crossover with "The Witcher." While patches may not be focused on fixing infuriating bugs, the crossover event looks promising for both "Lost Ark" and "The Witcher" fans – and it's even better for fans of both series.
YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community
Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Originally Featured A Mask That Made Link An Adult
Video game development is no small task, and sometimes creators have to get, well, creative. As evidenced by the interesting 8-bit prototype for "Breath of the Wild," the "Legend of Zelda" franchise is no stranger to taking inventive steps when it comes to creating a new video game. Sometimes, creative solutions to game development bumps in the road come in the form of rehashing and repurposing ideas that never make it into the final product.
Ocarina Of Time's Development Featured A Motion Capture Studio To Get Link's Animation True To Life
"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.
Dead Space Remake's Launch Trailer Has Fans Ready To Be Scared Again
The "Dead Space" remake's release is right around the corner, and game makers hyped things up with a launch trailer to get fans in the mood to be spooked. On January 12, the newest trailer for the game, "Humanity Ends Here," was released. The nearly two-minute trailer highlighted some of the improvements from the original, like the once-silent protagonist who will finally have a voice.
