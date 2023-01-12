NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.

NEWTON FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO