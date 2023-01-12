Read full article on original website
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
Thomas L. Beule, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule. Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School. He proudly served in the United...
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
Georgia Ann Hoon, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia Ann Hoon, 71, passed on to eternal life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born September 27, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Phoebe Leach. She...
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe. Terance was a senior soldier for the...
Robert Keith Taylor, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Keith Taylor, 85, of Lake Milton, Ohio passed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after an extended illness. Robert was born in Darlington, Pennsylvania on May 23, 1937, the son of Harry A and Ethel Marie...
Bonnie Aileen Weaver, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident. Growing up, Bonnie was active in...
Paul Edward Daugherty, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty, Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk...
James H. Nicholson, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Nicholson, 79, of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. James, known as “Jim,” was born on December 20, 1943 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Glenn and Angela Barnes Nicholson. Raised in New Castle, Jim was a...
Brandi Basista, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition. Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter...
Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christine “Chrissy” L. Heath, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, whose sunset occurred peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023, while surrounded by family at UPMC- Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was 60. Christine’s sunrise was November 9, 1962, in Sharon, born to parents, the late Ward Matthews and...
Evelyn E. Rhodes, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn E. Rhodes, 89, died Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 at her home. She was born December 13, 1933 in Hubbard, a daughter of Walter H. and Irene Sutley Shook. Mrs. Rhodes, a 1951 graduate of Hubbard High School, worked in the employment office at...
Luke G. Dougherty, Hanoverton, Ohio
HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luke G. Dougherty, 94, formerly of Boardman, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. Luke was born December 16, 1928 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Luke and Margaret Arnold Dougherty. He was a graduate of Boardman High School. Luke worked as a linotype...
Jessie Hedrick, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel for Jessie Hedrick, 73, of Warren. Jessie passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born...
James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. “Jimmy” Mondora, 77, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born August 15, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron and Carmel Capeto Mondora. Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Boardman High School.
Jean Marie (Grodesky) Layshock, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Layshock, a wonderful mother and grandmother, favorite aunt and friend to everyone, has passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Jean Marie Grodesky was born to Andy and Helen Grodesky on August 28, 1929 along with her twin brother, Jack. They were the first born of the fun-loving Grodesky clan, which included Bill, Dick, Shirley and George.
Joseph H. Tarantino, Jr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph H. “Joe” Tarantino, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Omni Manor Health Care Center. Joe died from complications of many diseases he battled for more than ten years including cancer, kidney disease, leukemia, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others. Throughout all of these trials, Joe never complained and his faith remained strong.
Kathleen M. “Kathy” Fitzgerald, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. (Carano) Fitzgerald, 69, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, surrounded by her loving family at her residence, after a courageous battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. The rare and fatal degenerative brain disease progressively destroyed her life for two years, as she valiantly fought to maintain dignity and joy.
Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, 57, of Sharpsville and Jensen Beach, Flroida, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, after a brief but mighty battle with cancer. Susanne graduated from Duquesne University in 1988 with a degree...
