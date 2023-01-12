Read full article on original website
Holding on to the Dream: Triangle holds events honoring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Celebrations and events across the Triangle brought people together to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We want to remember Dr. King’s legacy, we want to make sure that we’re honoring him the best way we know how,” said Kelsey Warren, Recreation Specialist with Durham Parks and Recreation.
WXII 12
Upcoming Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events around the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights icon. Here are events around the Piedmont Triad dedicated to remembering his service and activism. Hosted by Mount Tabor UMC. Jan. 16, 4 p.m. Mount Tabor United Methodist...
davidsonlocal.com
MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16
After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
wfmynews2.com
MLK Jr. Day 2023: People in High Point reflect Dr. King's legacy
The High Point YMCA hosted its 20th annual MLK Jr. parade. People who went shared what the day means to them.
thestokesnews.com
Leaders meet with Wieland Copper staff
Representative Kyle Hall of the NC House of Representatives tours Wieland Copper Products in Pine Hall. On January 9, 2023, Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown and Representative Kyle Hall of the NC House of Representatives accepted an invitation from Davide Varze, President of Wieland Copper Products, LLC in Pine Hall for a plant tour. Following the tour of the plant facility, Mayor Brown, Representative Hall, the president and Wieland staff had a round table discussion of the plant operations and further discussed the importance of the industry in Stokes County. All agreed to make government and the private sector a closer relationship and work together to grow and make the community stronger.
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Jan. 13, 2023
Since July of 2022, anyone that has to drive into or out Greensboro on Elm Street has had to endure some sort of construction that has completely torn up the road and delayed traffic. From Fisher to Cornwallis on Elm Street, the road has been cut up and patched every 20 feet, and these patches have been very haphazardly done. You need a four-wheel-drive suspension to successfully travel into downtown Greensboro and not jar all your teeth loose.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
High Point University
HPU Announces Community Events This Spring
High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
rhinotimes.com
City Council Holds Lake Wobegon Work Session
The Greensboro City Council held a “Lake Wobegon” work session on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Plaza Level Conference Room at 2 p.m. The sound quality in the Plaza Level Conference Room is worse than bad, so it’s possible that someone at the meeting said it. But if no one did say the actual words, it was obvious that the theme of this meeting was – Greensboro, “Where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average.”
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault
Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
rhinotimes.com
Rhino Unofficially Measures Easement Disputed In Scarfone Lawsuit
The lawsuit filed against the City of Greensboro by Drew Brown of Greensboro Law Center on behalf of the Greensboro Entertainment Group LLC and N Club LLC owned by Rocky Scarfone alleges that the 2018 settlement agreement has been breached. The settlement agreement ended a lawsuit Scarfone had filed against...
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
davidsonlocal.com
Distillery, event venue and arcade bar to open in Depot District
Michael Tesh stands in a former Lexington Furniture Industries factory he is redeveloping as the Holland Brooks distillery and event venue that will open this summer in the Depot District. Above him is part of the conveyor system in the plant. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Michael Tesh, a Lexington Realtor...
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Robinhood Road is closed due to damaged power pole in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke Energy is on the scene repairing a damaged power pole that closed Robinhood Road at Robinhood Circle in Winston-Salem. The road will reopen once the pole has been fixed. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
