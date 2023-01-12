ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
davidsonlocal.com

MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16

After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
LEXINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

Leaders meet with Wieland Copper staff

Representative Kyle Hall of the NC House of Representatives tours Wieland Copper Products in Pine Hall. On January 9, 2023, Walnut Cove Mayor Nellie Brown and Representative Kyle Hall of the NC House of Representatives accepted an invitation from Davide Varze, President of Wieland Copper Products, LLC in Pine Hall for a plant tour. Following the tour of the plant facility, Mayor Brown, Representative Hall, the president and Wieland staff had a round table discussion of the plant operations and further discussed the importance of the industry in Stokes County. All agreed to make government and the private sector a closer relationship and work together to grow and make the community stronger.
PINE HALL, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Jan. 13, 2023

Since July of 2022, anyone that has to drive into or out Greensboro on Elm Street has had to endure some sort of construction that has completely torn up the road and delayed traffic. From Fisher to Cornwallis on Elm Street, the road has been cut up and patched every 20 feet, and these patches have been very haphazardly done. You need a four-wheel-drive suspension to successfully travel into downtown Greensboro and not jar all your teeth loose.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Community Events This Spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Holds Lake Wobegon Work Session

The Greensboro City Council held a “Lake Wobegon” work session on Thursday, Jan. 12 in the Plaza Level Conference Room at 2 p.m. The sound quality in the Plaza Level Conference Room is worse than bad, so it’s possible that someone at the meeting said it. But if no one did say the actual words, it was obvious that the theme of this meeting was – Greensboro, “Where all the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above average.”
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault

Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
PITTSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Rhino Unofficially Measures Easement Disputed In Scarfone Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed against the City of Greensboro by Drew Brown of Greensboro Law Center on behalf of the Greensboro Entertainment Group LLC and N Club LLC owned by Rocky Scarfone alleges that the 2018 settlement agreement has been breached. The settlement agreement ended a lawsuit Scarfone had filed against...
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

Distillery, event venue and arcade bar to open in Depot District

Michael Tesh stands in a former Lexington Furniture Industries factory he is redeveloping as the Holland Brooks distillery and event venue that will open this summer in the Depot District. Above him is part of the conveyor system in the plant. {Vikki Broughton Hodges/Davidson Local}. Michael Tesh, a Lexington Realtor...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several lanes of Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132, near Exit 132 for Mt. Hope Church Road in Guilford County. The closure began at around 1:06 p.m. and is expected […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

