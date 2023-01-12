Since July of 2022, anyone that has to drive into or out Greensboro on Elm Street has had to endure some sort of construction that has completely torn up the road and delayed traffic. From Fisher to Cornwallis on Elm Street, the road has been cut up and patched every 20 feet, and these patches have been very haphazardly done. You need a four-wheel-drive suspension to successfully travel into downtown Greensboro and not jar all your teeth loose.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO