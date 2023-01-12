Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WXII 12
A place to call home: Teenage girl living with disabilities needs adoptive family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage girl in foster care living with disabilities is in need of a forever family to take care of her. Horizons Residential Care Center in Rural Hall has been the home for Lela for the last several years. Their mission is to create extraordinary opportunities for people living with disabilities. A place that has nurtured Lela immensely until she is adopted.
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
rhinotimes.com
Rhino Unofficially Measures Easement Disputed In Scarfone Lawsuit
The lawsuit filed against the City of Greensboro by Drew Brown of Greensboro Law Center on behalf of the Greensboro Entertainment Group LLC and N Club LLC owned by Rocky Scarfone alleges that the 2018 settlement agreement has been breached. The settlement agreement ended a lawsuit Scarfone had filed against...
cbs17
‘Making a lot of people angry’: Mini-fridges banned, space-heater restrictions coming to Durham classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Public Schools are putting in new safety standards to fit existing fire codes, but that means unplugging many things teachers have grown accustomed to. Elementary school teacher Michael Richwalder said small things like space heaters, microwaves and mini-fridges may seem small, but make all...
Local businesses scramble to manage costs as price of eggs jumps 238%
HIGH POINT, N.C. — With each trip to the grocery store, more and more families are left in sticker shock. Grocery prices are up about 12% over last year with the price of a dozen eggs climbing to $4.25 this week. That's an increase of 238% from just one...
davidsonlocal.com
MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16
After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Jan. 13, 2023
Since July of 2022, anyone that has to drive into or out Greensboro on Elm Street has had to endure some sort of construction that has completely torn up the road and delayed traffic. From Fisher to Cornwallis on Elm Street, the road has been cut up and patched every 20 feet, and these patches have been very haphazardly done. You need a four-wheel-drive suspension to successfully travel into downtown Greensboro and not jar all your teeth loose.
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
wfmynews2.com
Family of late Greensboro firefighter raise cancer awareness
Ramziddin El-Amin died from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. His passing was considered a line of duty death.
Man dead after freak accident while cutting tree in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is dead after a limb fell on him while cutting a tree. Winston-Salem police arrived at Belleauwood Street shortly before 2 p.m. to assist the Winston-Salem Fire Department in rescuing a man who had been injured while cutting a tree. Police said Ricardo...
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
High Point University
HPU Announces Community Events This Spring
High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
wfmynews2.com
Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
Car crashes into home after being shot at in Winston-Salem
3-month-old The victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass another car that was stopped on Thomasville Road when their car was shot at. The driver lost control and crashed into the house. Officers found Binkley and the 17-year-old inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds....
