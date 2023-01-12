ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem man runs '45 miles of HOPE' for 45th birthday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Bailey celebrated his birthday by embarking on avery long run; 45 miles in honor of his 45th birthday. He's run his birthday mileage for the last two years in Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem, just down the hill from H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. The location was chosen intentionally, not just because it's a nice running loop, but because he started the event with the goal of fundraising for the organization.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

A place to call home: Teenage girl living with disabilities needs adoptive family

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage girl in foster care living with disabilities is in need of a forever family to take care of her. Horizons Residential Care Center in Rural Hall has been the home for Lela for the last several years. Their mission is to create extraordinary opportunities for people living with disabilities. A place that has nurtured Lela immensely until she is adopted.
RURAL HALL, NC
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Rhino Unofficially Measures Easement Disputed In Scarfone Lawsuit

The lawsuit filed against the City of Greensboro by Drew Brown of Greensboro Law Center on behalf of the Greensboro Entertainment Group LLC and N Club LLC owned by Rocky Scarfone alleges that the 2018 settlement agreement has been breached. The settlement agreement ended a lawsuit Scarfone had filed against...
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

MLK parade returns on Monday, Jan 16

After a two-year hiatus, Davidson County NAACP’s parade honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. is returning to Main Street in Lexington. The 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Parade will be held Monday, January 16, at 1 p.m. with a host of celebratory activities. This...
LEXINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Jan. 13, 2023

Since July of 2022, anyone that has to drive into or out Greensboro on Elm Street has had to endure some sort of construction that has completely torn up the road and delayed traffic. From Fisher to Cornwallis on Elm Street, the road has been cut up and patched every 20 feet, and these patches have been very haphazardly done. You need a four-wheel-drive suspension to successfully travel into downtown Greensboro and not jar all your teeth loose.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Community Events This Spring

High Point University invites the community to campus for an exciting lineup of cultural events. Join the Wind Ensemble for a concert on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 – High Point University invites the community to campus for...
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

Spoof number calling Davie County residents asking for money

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple Davie County residents said they have gotten phone calls from someone claiming to be a Deputy with the Davie County Sheriff's Office asking for money. The number even had a voicemail saying it was the Sheriff's Office. This appears to be a spoofed number,...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC

