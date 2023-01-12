Read full article on original website
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man suspected of arson arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 27-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he burned an abandoned house. Kelton Boyce was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for arson, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. According to the initial incident report, officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
Kait 8
Investigators: Hit and run suspect thought he hit a mailbox
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Batesville man suspected of a hit and run that sent another man to the hospital. The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the 5800 block of Harrison Street Annex, according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office report.
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
Kait 8
Second shooting suspect in custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A second man suspected in a December shooting at a Jonesboro convenience store is in police custody. A judge found probable cause to charge David Boren, 18, with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery in connection with a Sunday, Dec. 11 shooting at the Exxon on South Caraway Road.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Cleburne County opts to go back to a paper-only voting system
From technology to paper, a Cleburne County quorum court voted to have your election votes counted by hand.
Kait 8
Cleburne County votes no for voting machines
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County quorum court voted to remove voting machines from elections and become a “paper ballot” county. This is a push from the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. (AVII) and CEO Colonel Conrad Reynolds’ to remove election computers from Arkansas elections which would require votes to be hand counted.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board. Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills. Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio. That issue...
