Read full article on original website
Related
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried Next to Her Son at Graceland—Meet Her 4 Children
She may have been Elvis’ daughter, but to Lisa Marie Presley’s kids, including actress Riley Keough, she was just their mom. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now What; and 2012’s Storm and Grace. Her first album reached Gold certification...
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food
New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Asks the Tooth Fairy for a Unique Gift After Losing His First Tooth
Kim Kardashian‘s son Saint lost his first tooth over the weekend, but unlike most kids, he wasn’t interested in the traditional cash gift from the Tooth Fairy — he wrote the magical creature a letter asking for something a little different. Kim shared a snap of Saint’s handwritten request on her Instagram Story, which read in adorable little kid writing, “Can I please have Robux instead of monny (sic)?” Clearly an avid gamer, Saint’s request for Robux refers to the digital currency used on the gaming platform Roblox. The mom of four continued the Tooth Fairy saga by sharing a photo of...
Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at the Birthday Girl's Cutest Photos Over the Years
Watch: See Chicago West's Adorable Transformation Into Sister North West. Chicago West is halfway to double digits. The Kardashian-Jenner grandkids continue to grow up before our very eyes, as Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's third child officially turned 5 on Jan. 15. Chicago was welcomed into the world in...
Usher Praised After Clip of 1997 Performance Resurfaces: ‘He’s Still Got It’
The R&B icon amazed fans with his ability to ace a dance break 25 years after he first performed it.
This Valentine's Day, you can visit a Taylor Swift-themed 'breakup bar' in Chicago
Chicago's got bad blood.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0