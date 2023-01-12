ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Goats defeat Westwood, improve to .500 in district

By Groesbeck Journal Staff Report
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7FpO_0kCfh8B200

The Groesbeck boys basketball team evened its District 20-3A record to 2-2 with a 55-36 victory at Palestine Westwood on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Goats are 12-10 overall.

The previous week they split two games, losing to Buffalo, 62-57, on Friday, Jan. 6, and beating Teague, 55-36, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Groesbeck jumped on Westwood early and never looked back. They raced out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter. Braden Hurt scored seven points in the opening stanza and Ca’Zian Bradley made a three-pointer to account for the other points.

The Goats expanded the lead to 28-16 at halftime and were ahead 44-25 after three quarters.

Allen Lewis led Groesbeck with 19 points, including four three-pointers. Lamodrick Greer and Bradley netted 12 points each. Hurt had 10 points and Anthony Lewis had two points to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

Against Buffalo, the Goats led 46-41 after three quarters, but Buffalo outscored them 21-11 in the final eight minutes to claim the victory.

Hurt and Anthony Lewis scored 18 points each for the Goats. Allen Lewis tallied nine points. Greer finished with eight points. Bradley had four points to finish Groesbeck’s scoring

Against Teague, the Goats erupted for 25 points in the third quarter en route to the victory. They led 13-7 after the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime and 55-38 after three quarters.

Allen Lewis led the way with 22 points and Hurt poured in 21 points. Bradley had eight points and Greer had seven points. Bryan Dancer had four points and Anthony Lewis had two points for the Goats.

Groesbeck is set to host Franklin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The Goats will be at home again Tuesday when they take on Mexia at 7:30 p.m.

Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

