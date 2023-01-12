ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groesbeck, TX

Goats defeat Westwood, improve to .500 in district

By Groesbeck Journal Staff Report
Groesbeck Journal
Groesbeck Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xyl4_0kCfh7IJ00

The Groesbeck boys basketball team evened its District 20-3A record to 2-2 with a 55-36 victory at Palestine Westwood on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Goats are 12-10 overall.

The previous week they split two games, losing to Buffalo, 62-57, on Friday, Jan. 6, and beating Teague, 55-36, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Groesbeck jumped on Westwood early and never looked back. They raced out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter. Braden Hurt scored seven points in the opening stanza and Ca’Zian Bradley made a three-pointer to account for the other points.

The Goats expanded the lead to 28-16 at halftime and were ahead 44-25 after three quarters.

Allen Lewis led Groesbeck with 19 points, including four three-pointers. Lamodrick Greer and Bradley netted 12 points each. Hurt had 10 points and Anthony Lewis had two points to round out Groesbeck’s scoring.

Against Buffalo, the Goats led 46-41 after three quarters, but Buffalo outscored them 21-11 in the final eight minutes to claim the victory.

Hurt and Anthony Lewis scored 18 points each for the Goats. Allen Lewis tallied nine points. Greer finished with eight points. Bradley had four points to finish Groesbeck’s scoring

Against Teague, the Goats erupted for 25 points in the third quarter en route to the victory. They led 13-7 after the first quarter, 30-25 at halftime and 55-38 after three quarters.

Allen Lewis led the way with 22 points and Hurt poured in 21 points. Bradley had eight points and Greer had seven points. Bryan Dancer had four points and Anthony Lewis had two points for the Goats.

Groesbeck is set to host Franklin on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. The Goats will be at home again Tuesday when they take on Mexia at 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Crews respond to report of explosion north of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion Saturday night on Canyon Circle. The report was for a home north of the City of Tyler, just off Lavender Road. What appeared to be a school bus had been burned, and several fire and EMS units were...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash has pretrial set

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash now has a pretrial set. The pretrial is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 8. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of an Athens ISD school bus which was involved in a crash with a train on Jan. 25, 2019. Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.
ATHENS, TX
Groesbeck Journal

2022 Rainfall Totals below average for Groesbeck

The total rainfall for December 2022 was 2.67 inches. This makes a grand total of 38.59 inches for the entire year of 2022. The year 2022 about 1.5 inches below average of expected rainfall for Groesbeck, Texas. The average rainfall for Groesbeck is about 40 inches per year. 2022 temperature extremes ranged from a low of 9 degrees in December to a high of 107 degrees in July. *** The total rainfall for January was 0.76 inches. The total precipitation from rain, sleet, and snow for February was 3.34 inches. The total rainfall for March was 6.52 inches. The total rainfall for April was 3.35 inches. The total rainfall for May was 3.85 inches, Temperature-wise, May will be in the record books for the hottest May ever in Central Texas. The total rainfall for June was 1.14 inches. June will go in the record books as the third hottest ever in central Texas. The total rainfall for July was .80 inches. July was the hottest on record for Central Texas. The total rainfall for August was 5.13 inches. The total rainfall for September was 2.76 inches. The total rainfall for October was 3.12 inches. The total rainfall for November was 5.75 inches.
GROESBECK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas egg prices have skyrocketed

CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) — Honeycomb Bakery and Coffee in Chandler is just one of the many East Texas businesses being impacted by the surge in egg prices. Owner Tonya Kauffman shared that she has been experiencing inflation since she has been open. Her business opened in Sep. 2022, “There’s been about a 40% cost increase in our […]
CHANDLER, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Anthony Figueroa hired as Groesbeck ISD Superintendent

, In a special and brief meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, the Groesbeck ISD Board of Trustees voted to hire Anthony Figueroa as the new Superintendent of Schools. The approval was unanimous, with all board members present except Tiffany Burleson. The board held a reception welcoming Figueroa immediately following their meeting. Several GISD staff members, Groesbeck locals and other community members were in attendance to meet the new leader of the district, who will begin effective immediately. Figueroa comes from Wolfe City ISD, a 2A district where he served as Super for the past four and a half years and...
GROESBECK, TX
CBS19

Tyler spoken word competition honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

TYLER, Texas — Festivities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway across East Texas. For the Tyler Together Race Relations Forum it started with a spoken word competition at The Foundry Coffee House. Many poets gathered to compete for a grand prize of $250 that was donated by multiple sponsors.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12

Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck PD Blotter

lotter 10:05 a.m. Officer Cardenas to SH 14 North for reported reckless driver. Unable to locate reported vehicle. 1:20 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block South Ellis for reported civil issue. Complainant reported arriving for appointment but location was closed. Complainant requested documentation for proof of arrival. Referred to appropriate agency. 2:07 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 200 block West Navasota for reported welfare concern. Complainant reported unfamiliar person sitting in vehicle. Reported person located and determined to be eating lunch. No offense. 3:07 p.m. Officer Cardenas to 800 block West Navasota for citizen inquiry. Citizen requested information for car seat installation. Referred to Detective...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Garden Club hosts Christmas Social

The Cynthia Ann Garden Club had its Christmas social on Thursday, December 15, at the Groesbeck Woman’s Club at 12 noon. The Social Committee, Joan McEntyre and Paige Longoria presented us with a Nutcracker Theme. As we approached the door, we were greeted by a beautiful poinsettia wreath and two 3 ft tall Nutcrackers. Upon entering, we noticed the room was decorated with an abundance of nutcrackers and live poinsettia plants. The tables were positioned two by two in the center of the room and covered by white linen tablecloths. In the center of each duo of tables was a...
GROESBECK, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck Journal

117
Followers
95
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Groesbeck Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy