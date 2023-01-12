Read full article on original website
UnitedHealth Beats Q4 Earnings: ETFs in Focus
UNH - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, breezing past the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings. Revenues were on par with estimates. The company maintained its full-year earnings guidance. Despite robust results, UNH shares dropped 1.2% on the day. Investors could tap the opportunity by investing in ETFs having...
4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Maximize Portfolio Returns
SNEX - Free Report) , Harte Hanks (. AMN - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
On MLK Day, Taking Stock of the Stock Market
With the stock markets closed in observance of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 94th birthday (yesterday), we take this opportunity to look forward toward what’s most important on the investment agenda. It turns out there’s a lot for this holiday-shortened week, from main economic prints to big names bringing forth Q4 earnings results.
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
PSCT - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ISRG - Free Report) closed at $256.94, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.37%...
Trading, NII to Aid Goldman's (GS) Q4 Earnings, IB to Hurt
GS - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on Jan 17, before market open. The company is expected to have witnessed year-over-year declines in quarterly revenues and earnings. In the last reported quarter, Goldman’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While strength in Fixed Income,...
Value ETF (RFV) Hits New 52-Week High
RFV - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 27% from its 52-week low price of $79.65/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Bet on These 5 Low Leverage Stocks Amid Easing Inflation
U.S. stocks are anticipated to gain once the market opens on Jan 16, with a slowdown expected in the nation’s inflation trend. As stated recently by CNBC, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Jan 13 showed that the one-year inflation outlook was down to 4%, which reflects the lowest level since April 2021.
Is Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
NUEM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors who believe...
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Murphy USA (MUSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
MUSA - Free Report) closed at $266.28, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gasoline station operator had lost...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)?
XBI - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Implied Volatility Surging for Photronics (PLAB) Stock Options
PLAB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the June 16, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
TOST - Free Report) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
IYJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
CMPS - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
GPK vs. ATR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
GPK - Free Report) and AptarGroup (. ATR - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
