Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
Wall Street Books Best Week Since November: 5 Growth Picks
The three major benchmarks opened lower on Jan 13 but, in due course, bounced back and finished the trading session in the green. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched their best weekly percentage gains in two months. For the week, the tech-laden Nasdaq was the outperformer, surging...
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Implied Volatility Surging for Photronics (PLAB) Stock Options
PLAB - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the June 16, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Bet on These 5 Low Leverage Stocks Amid Easing Inflation
U.S. stocks are anticipated to gain once the market opens on Jan 16, with a slowdown expected in the nation’s inflation trend. As stated recently by CNBC, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey on Jan 13 showed that the one-year inflation outlook was down to 4%, which reflects the lowest level since April 2021.
On MLK Day, Taking Stock of the Stock Market
With the stock markets closed in observance of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s 94th birthday (yesterday), we take this opportunity to look forward toward what’s most important on the investment agenda. It turns out there’s a lot for this holiday-shortened week, from main economic prints to big names bringing forth Q4 earnings results.
Pick These 4 Low P/CF Stocks to Spruce Up Your Portfolio
Value style is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ISRG - Free Report) closed at $256.94, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.37%...
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was pretty upbeat with the S&P 500 (up 2.67%), the Dow Jones (up 2.0%), the Nasdaq (up 4.8%) and the Russell 2000 (up 5.3%) offering superb returns last week. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their best week since November, per CNBC. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield started the week at 3.53%, hit a high of 3.61% and ended at 3.49%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yield triggered the stock market rally.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Maximize Portfolio Returns
SNEX - Free Report) , Harte Hanks (. AMN - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 14.6% compared with the 7.2% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Factors That Bode Well. WEX’s top line...
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWKS - Free Report) closed at $101.61, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.01%...
Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
CCEP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OSW - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's...
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TPL - Free Report) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner...
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
SNOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $142.14, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost...
Investors Heavily Search Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Here is What You Need to Know
AVGO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $247.54, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost...
