Bill could maintain Wyoming abortion access
JACKSON (WNE) — Democrats are pushing to repeal Wyoming’s “trigger ban” on abortions. “I think that the trigger ban is unconstitutional,” said Rep. Mike Yin, a Jackson Democrat. “The issue with the whole thing is that it criminalizes providers.”. The bill’s four co-sponsors are...
Deacon Says Expanding Medicaid Not ‘The Fiery Pit Of Socialism’ As Bill Moves Forward
Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months is a step closer to happening in Wyoming. House Bill 4 passed out of the Legislature's House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on a 6-5 vote Friday and moves to the House of Representatives floor for discussion.
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
For at least one of Wyoming's 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature's 2023 session.
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
First, welcome to new subscribers. We've topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature's House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn't move...
Anticipated bill asks Colorado voters to forfeit TABOR refunds for education
(The Center Square) – A bill being drafted by Colorado Democrats would ask voters whether the state's excess tax revenue should be put in the state education fund for teacher compensation. Colorado’s Taxpayer's Bill of Rights requires excess tax revenue be refunded to taxpayers. It also requires voter approval...
Bill Would Give Schools In Wyoming’s Richest Counties More Money For Teachers
Wyoming lawmakers will tackle a proposed law change Monday that would give school districts in the state's richest areas more money to retain staff amid soaring living costs. Senate File 51 would change the region-dependent portion of the state's education...
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution's sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project's labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
Bill Would Make Drone ‘Trespassing’ In Wyoming A Crime, But Some Say It’s Too Lenient
There was no resolution Friday for a bill that would make trespassing by drone a criminal offense in Wyoming, as the legislature's Senate Judiciary Committee paused its debate until Monday. Senate File 34 is intended to make flying drones over...
Wyoming Residents Now Need to Have a REAL ID Compliant Driver's License by May 7, 2025 - In Order to Board Planes Then
Wyoming's DMV does not have a special section describing the REAL ID rule, as almost all other states do. It also has not updated the latest deadline from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS).
Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session
Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming's most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
Lawmakers introduce controversial bill to repeal right-to-work law in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is a “right-to-work” state but could that change? A bill was just introduced to repeal the state’s current right-to-work law. It’s controversial because people disagree on whether that would help or hurt you, the employee. It all comes down to how...
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
