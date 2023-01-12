ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

svinews.com

Bill could maintain Wyoming abortion access

JACKSON (WNE) — Democrats are pushing to repeal Wyoming’s “trigger ban” on abortions. “I think that the trigger ban is unconstitutional,” said Rep. Mike Yin, a Jackson Democrat. “The issue with the whole thing is that it criminalizes providers.”. The bill’s four co-sponsors are...
cowboystatedaily.com

Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate

For at least one of Wyoming's 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature's 2023 session.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Give Schools In Wyoming’s Richest Counties More Money For Teachers

Wyoming lawmakers will tackle a proposed law change Monday that would give school districts in the state's richest areas more money to retain staff amid soaring living costs. Senate File 51 would change the region-dependent portion of the state's education...
capcity.news

Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare

For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. "The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Statewide on Sunday, January 15 in Honor of Wyoming EMT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands

A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others' cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
cowboystatedaily.com

Pair Of Trooper K-9s Keep Wyoming Capitol Safe During Legislative Session

Arrive at the state Capitol in Cheyenne early enough and you may see two of Wyoming's most vital security experts in action. Scout, age 7, and 8-year-old Duster are black Labrador retrievers tasked with sweeping the building for explosives every...
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY

