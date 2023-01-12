Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By SETH BORENSTEIN and CATHY BUSSEWITZ
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — A new study says Exxon Mobil's scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming.

But at the same time, the company made public statements that contradicted its scientists' conclusions.

The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded. The research forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists.

This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models' accuracy.

Exxon says its understanding of climate change evolved over the years and that critics are misunderstanding its earlier research.

COLORADO STATE
