ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly

By Larry Statser
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rj6Vt_0kCfgizi00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A woman who recently served a four-year prison term for passing fake $50 bills and has eight convictions for forgery, fraud or theft is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.

Shana Marsh, also known as Shana Deatherage, 47, is jailed on $20,000 bond.

Previous Story: Woman arrested after paying for gas with a fake $50 bill

A joint investigation by Wichita Falls Police and the state Adult Protective Services Unit listed multiple offenses of financial exploitation by credit card abuse and forgery and reported Marsh exploited the woman’s financial resources for her own personal gain and committed other forms of fraud.

Investigators said Marsh admitted making charges on the victim’s credit car and forging checks on her account.

Family members provided police with documents from the victim’s doctor that she lacked the mental capacity to protect herself from fraud.

Police said they also spoke to another victim who reported Marsh stealing a credit card and making charges on it.

Previous Story: Woman gets new conviction with passing counterfeit bills

Marsh’s previous convictions include passing phony $50 bills marked “for motion picture use only.”

She has numerous forgery or theft convictions in four area counties and 20 arrests in Wichita County dating back to 2003, with more than 10 convictions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Woman indicted in starvation case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating

*Updated at 12:24 p.m* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD worked the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
SEYMOUR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Snow accepts 45-year plea deal

Snow accepts 45-year plea deal News Staff Wed, 01/11/2023 - 1:17 pm   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | YCSO) Justin Ryan Snow, 42, of Olney, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 9 to the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age. ...
OLNEY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother on probation for child endangerment now going to jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who endangered her two daughters and admitted using drugs while pregnant, is now going to do jail time after authorities said she admitted using drugs again while on probation. Sharissea Dawn Young, 39, had nine months in state jail added to her five years probation. Prosecutors said […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Olney PD drug squad pulls off holiday busts

Officer Miranda Wright and K9 Bond, Olney drug interdiction team, sent five people to jail over New Year’s weekend in three separate arrests, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. On Dec. 28, Officer Wright stopped a 2016 Honda Accord with four occupants and a dog for speeding at Main Street and Avenue D at 1:08 a.m. “Officer Wright smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and did a probable cause search,” Chief Birbeck said.
OLNEY, TX
kswo.com

LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD fights fire in home for third time

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Fatal motorcycle wreck on FM 367 leaves one man dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Seymour resident James Robert Campos was pronounced dead on the scene of a motorcycle crash that took place at around 4 p.m. on Sunday on 367 FM. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with DPS, Campos failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove into the ditch, throwing him from his motorcycle. A second rider, also failed to negotiate the curve and drove into the ditch. He was air lifted to JPS in FT Worth with serious injuries.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to motorcycle crash on FM 367

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Hit & Run Accidents Are Peak Lawton

Lawton is known for many things. Gateway to the Wichita Mountains, the availability of amazing Indian tacos, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians. It's a small leap from what Lawton was known for thirty years ago... Pawn shops, violent crime, fast food, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians... but there's one thing that is somehow talked about by no one and everyone at the same time.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Two arrested in narcotics search warrant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police allegedly find meth and arrest two while executing a search warrant Wednesday.According to the arrest affidavit, on Jan. 4, 2023, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit arrested Israel Junior Contreras and Brigette Louise Larque during a narcotics search warrant at 1913 6th St. A search of the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy