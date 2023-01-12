Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A woman who recently served a four-year prison term for passing fake $50 bills and has eight convictions for forgery, fraud or theft is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.

Shana Marsh, also known as Shana Deatherage, 47, is jailed on $20,000 bond.

A joint investigation by Wichita Falls Police and the state Adult Protective Services Unit listed multiple offenses of financial exploitation by credit card abuse and forgery and reported Marsh exploited the woman’s financial resources for her own personal gain and committed other forms of fraud.

Investigators said Marsh admitted making charges on the victim’s credit car and forging checks on her account.

Family members provided police with documents from the victim’s doctor that she lacked the mental capacity to protect herself from fraud.

Police said they also spoke to another victim who reported Marsh stealing a credit card and making charges on it.

Marsh’s previous convictions include passing phony $50 bills marked “for motion picture use only.”

She has numerous forgery or theft convictions in four area counties and 20 arrests in Wichita County dating back to 2003, with more than 10 convictions.

