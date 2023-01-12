WATCH: Gov. Whitmer outlines bills to lower costs for working families

Lori Proos
3d ago
repealing the retirement tax helps very few people and does nothing for most retired trying to live off from SSC that really need help with inflation prices. Worthless for most.
Reply(2)
4
erik pearsin
3d ago
Today is January 12 and she is still the worst governor in history
Reply(1)
10
Related
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
Tax talks, policy pushes as Democratic agenda unfolds: Your guide to Michigan politics
The 102nd Michigan Legislature officially opened for business Wednesday, Jan. 11, which has Lansing buzzing with renewed energy as lawmakers and their staff settle in for the new term. As a reminder of the historic moment, Wednesday’s session was used to solidify leadership roles, which meant swearing in the first...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
radioresultsnetwork.com
State Rep. Jenn Hill Lays Out Priorities In Press Conference
State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) held a press conference, with over 60 guests, at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee to highlight the significance of Michigan House Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula. “We are delivering on the issues people care about,” Hill said. “Democrats,...
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican, to the Board of State Canvassers.
Michigan receives $1 million to support opioid crisis relief
Michigan is receiving a federal grant to help combat the lasting effects of the state's opioid epidemic.
Gov. Whitmer and GOP move forward on tax cuts for those making under $57K
Some 700,000 underprivileged citizens who earn under $57,000 a year are in line for a possible tax cut first offered in 1975 by then-President Gerald Ford of Michigan.
First Black woman sworn in as president of the Michigan State Board of Education
Dr. Pamela Pugh, former vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, makes history as she was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as the president of the board on Tuesday.
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
Michigan projects $9.2 billion surplus, possible income tax cut
State treasury officials estimate Michigan government will see a $9.2 billion surplus at the end of this fiscal year, increasing the likelihood that all that cash could trigger a permanent cut in the state income tax. The announcement came after the Consensus Revenue Estimating conference Friday in Lansing. The projections,...
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
Help for the working class, retirees, but through different paths
(The Center Square) – Saving money into the pockets of Michigan families and retirees amid high inflation is the goal of tax plans unveiled this week in the Michigan Legislature. Democrats introduced their way a day after Republicans. Both target the paycheck-to-paycheck workers, and seniors who have left the workforce and have a fixed income. On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced a bill aiming to more than triple the earned income...
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Doula services for expecting mothers now covered in Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement Friday and said Michigan is one of the first states to expand the resource to medicaid recipients.
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
First $81 Million Opioid Settlement Payment Headed to Michigan
Local governments in Michigan will start seeing funds from an opioid settlement worth billions of dollars involving multiple states. The Michigan Attorney General’s office says those funds were supposed to be distributed at the end of last year but were held up by legal challenges from the Ottawa County Commission.
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
With a roll of the dice, Michigan begins audit of 2022 election
LANSING, MI – Over the next month, state and local election officials will audit Michigan’s 2022 general election, checking the accuracy of results and security of procedures. These more than 200 audits across counties, cities and townships will see Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks review ballots...
WSYM FOX 47
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.https://www.fox47news.com/
Comments / 11