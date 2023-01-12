America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Partners With Farrell Distributing as Vermont Opens Up Distribution of Spirits-Based RTDs. Vermont Business Magazine Fishers Island Lemonade(link is external), America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, has partnered with Farrell Distributing(link is external) in Vermont, in response to the state easing restrictions around spirits-based beverages. A recent bill passed by the Vermont legislature now allows spirits-based beverages that are 12 percent alcohol or less to be distributed by private-sector wholesalers and sold in the state's nearly 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The brand is looking forward to expansion opportunities in Vermont, and confident that Farrell Distributing will widen availability of Fishers Island Lemonade to consumers in the state.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO