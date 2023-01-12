Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Fill Out the Vermont Forest Future Stakeholder Survey!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) is beginning a robust public engagement process to identify opportunities to help Vermont chart a path forward to protect the long-term viability of forest-based businesses and the many benefits they provide to the state’s environment, economy, and quality of life.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Mayors Coalition releases 2023 Legislative Agenda
Mayors Outline Actions Including Housing, Homelessness, Support for Substance Use and Mental Health, Public Safety, Childcare, and Transportation. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Mayors Coalition (VMC) have announced their 2023 Legislative Agenda and its commitment to collaborate on and advocate for these areas of common interest for their cities. The Coalition’s priorities include housing, homelessness, support for substance use and mental health, public safety, childcare and public transportation.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Business Roundtable elects new leadership for 2023
The Vermont Business Roundtable(link is external), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of CEOs from Vermont's top private and nonprofit employers, elected new officers and directors for 2023 at its Jan 12 membership meeting. New officers include Sara Byers, Leonardo’s Pizza, chair (pictured); Rebecca Towne, Vermont Electric Cooperative, vice chair; Mark Crow,...
vermontbiz.com
Fishers Island Lemonade enters Vermont's ready-to-drink market
America’s Craft Lemonade Canned Cocktail Partners With Farrell Distributing as Vermont Opens Up Distribution of Spirits-Based RTDs. Vermont Business Magazine Fishers Island Lemonade(link is external), America’s craft lemonade canned cocktail, has partnered with Farrell Distributing(link is external) in Vermont, in response to the state easing restrictions around spirits-based beverages. A recent bill passed by the Vermont legislature now allows spirits-based beverages that are 12 percent alcohol or less to be distributed by private-sector wholesalers and sold in the state's nearly 1,000 grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations. The brand is looking forward to expansion opportunities in Vermont, and confident that Farrell Distributing will widen availability of Fishers Island Lemonade to consumers in the state.
vermontbiz.com
Secretary of State to create new position for civics education and engagement
Vermont Business Magazine As she begins her term, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas plans to make civics education and engagement a major facet of her work. As part of this effort, she is creating a new position for the agency, Education & Civic Engagement Coordinator. Secretary Copeland Hanzas acknowledges...
vermontbiz.com
Leonine: Lawmakers get their House in order
Leonine Public Affairs Lawmakers settled into their new committees this week and began the process of familiarizing themselves with the areas of government they oversee. Administration officials from agencies and departments across state government provided the legislative committees with overviews of the work they do and started to lay the groundwork for Governor Phil Scott’s priorities, which will be detailed in his budget address next week.
vermontbiz.com
ACT scores: Vermont above US average but lowest in region
Vermont Business Magazine The pandemic has challenged students across the United States in many ways, and one of the hardest affected groups has been high school students. It is becoming very common for students to take the ACT Test as a college application option. The latest ACT 2022 scores show that this generation scored the lowest national average in two decades. Vermont finished 16th in the composite ACT score nationally with a 23.7, well above the national average but below its neighbors and lowest in the Northeast.
vermontbiz.com
Scott names Nailor and Reilly-Hughes to lead Agency of Digital Services
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced he has appointed Shawn Nailor as secretary and chief information officer (CIO) of the Agency of Digital Services (ADS), and Denise Reilly-Hughes as the Agency’s deputy secretary. “Both Shawn and Denise bring a high level of expertise to their new roles...
Comments / 0